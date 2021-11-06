Faizan Naeem an under 30 entrepreneur who owns Digital Genie

Meet Faizan Naeem, a man under thirties who owns a digital marketing company named, “Digital Genie”. As the name suggests, the company is a 360-degree digital marketing facilitation hub. Yes, a one-stop online solution to getting the needs of this era fulfilled.

The company, “Digital Genie” gives all the reasons to get the kind of fame it received. But did you know Faizan, a young man hailing from the suburbs of Pakistan had to go through a lot to make this venture come true?

Faizan, unlike many, had to hone the skills around digital marketing to make this company the most successful business venture. He had to learn, unlearn, and relearn the basics and advanced levels of marketing strategies.

His notions about learning and making the impossible possible are quite intriguing. That is the reason why we are here to pen down how he thinks, acts, and materializes businesses like this one, “Digital Genie”.

Faizan's success story in 2021

Faizan holds a success story that needs to be shared with the mass. It is a story that starts like any other tale where the hero is so not a hero until he finds the direction towards success point. Walking aimlessly or working on different avenues without knowing the direction can be daunting and extremely taxing on the mind. To avoid that, he not only found the path on which he had to run. But he found a lot more than that based on which he manifested his notions of living a purposeful life.

As far as his educational background is concerned, Faizan has earned graduation in Computer Science. Since he was not coming from the affluent family background. Faizan had to find his way on his own. Yes! You got it right. He had to experiment with gazillion strategies and tactics to make things go in his favor.

Despite all the hurdles and obstacles, he was able to find people who showed the right connection of different dots. The dots that made him more confident, resilient, determined, and passionate about his venture.

As soon as Faizan contemplated on his current life (in pre owning of the company). There were many concerns and ambiguities about running a venture. So, to cut down on the risk factors, he ensured to bring positive results by watching YouTube videos related to digital marketing.

According to Faizan, you can’t succeed until and unless you know the core elements of everything that you facilitate to the clients. That notion made him a pro digital marketer.

With time, as his workload multiplied and clients grew, he started hiring professionals from different sources. However, the main aim of Faizan remained the same – to bring out the best from a talented lot of his native place, Pakistan.

Digital Genie is a company with hundreds of employees. Primary services of this company include website development, search engine optimization, graphic designing, google ads, google analytics, and everything around digital marketing.

