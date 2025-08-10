Maqbool Ahmed replaces Ajmal Gondal as new Auditor General of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – Maqbool Ahmad Gondal (BS-22) has been appointed as new Auditor General of Pakistan. Establishment Division has officially issued the notification confirming his appointment.

President of Pakistan granted approval for Gondal’s appointment to the coveted role for a tenure of four years. Prior to this role, Maqbool Ahmed Gondal served as the Controller General of Accounts, bringing extensive experience in public financial management to his new office.

This appointment is expected to strengthen Pakistan’s auditing and accountability framework, with Gondal tasked to oversee government expenditures and ensure transparency in public sector financial operations.