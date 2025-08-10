Army Chief Asim Munir engages Top US Officials, reinforces Pakistan’s Role in Global Security

RAWALPINDI – Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir fortified Pakistan-US military relations during his second visit to US as he attends Key CENTCOM Ceremonies.

ISPR said Field Marshal engaged US officials in strategic-level discussions aimed at bolstering military cooperation and enhancing bilateral relations.

During his visit to Tampa, COAS Munir attended prestigious Retirement Ceremony of General Michael E. Kurilla, outgoing Commander of the United States Central Command (CENTCOM), and witnessed the Change of Command as Admiral Brad Cooper took charge.

Praising General Kurilla for his exemplary leadership and steadfast commitment to advancing Pakistan-US military collaboration, the COAS extended his best wishes to Admiral Cooper, emphasizing the critical importance of continued partnership to address emerging regional and global security challenges.

In a key meeting with General Dan Caine, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff, COAS Munir underscored the deep-rooted professional ties between the two military establishments and formally invited General Caine to visit Pakistan, signaling a desire for further strategic engagement. The COAS also utilized this platform to interact with Chiefs of Defence from allied nations, fostering multilateral defense cooperation.

Highlighting the significance of Pakistan’s global diaspora, the COAS held an interactive session urging the community to maintain unwavering confidence in Pakistan’s bright future. He called upon them to actively support efforts in attracting investment and contributing to the nation’s socio-economic development. The diaspora reaffirmed their dedication to Pakistan’s progress and pledged to play an instrumental role in its advancement.

This visit underscores Pakistan’s commitment to strengthening defense ties with the United States and allied countries, promoting regional stability, and fostering economic growth through active diaspora engagement.