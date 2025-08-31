Pakistan uses thermal technology for first time to rescue 490 flood victims

LAHORE – For the first time in Pakistan, over 490 people stranded during floods were rescued and moved to safe locations using advanced thermal technology.

In Okara, Jhang, Athara Hazari, Shorkot, and Ahmadpur Sial, rescue operations were carried out in the darkness of night with the help of this cutting-edge technology.

From Jhang City Bund, 21 people were rescued, 1 from Pindi Mohalla, 12 from Khuldra, 63 from Daduanran, 70 from Alipur, 85 from Thatta Jabbaran, 4 from Masan, and 10 from Wajidabad Shah Jeewna.

Severe flooding in Punjab rivers: Over 2 million people affected, death toll rises to 33.

Additionally, 20 people were rescued from Dab Kalan in Shorkot, 4 from Darbar Abdul Razzaq, and 45 from Wali Muhammad Jhandir in Ahmadpur Sial.

For the first time, advanced thermal technology was successfully used to locate and reach people trapped in floods.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz praised the entire team, stating that thermal technology can detect humans in areas not visible to the naked eye.