Pm Shehbaz Meets World Leaders As Sco Summit Opens In China

The Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit has officially commenced in Tianjin, China, with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in attendance.

At the start of the summit, Chinese President Xi Jinping welcomed the Pakistani Prime Minister. The opening session was also attended by Russian President Vladimir Putin, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, and other leaders of SCO member states. Before the proceedings, all heads of state participated in a group photo session.

In his welcome address, President Xi Jinping said the primary goal of the summit is to foster harmony among member states and enhance mutual cooperation. He added that the summit aims to outline a clear roadmap for development.

On the sidelines of the event, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif held a separate meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. The two leaders discussed the deteriorating situation in Palestine, Pakistan-Turkey relations, and ways to boost political, economic, and defense cooperation.

During his address to students and faculty at Tianjin University, the Prime Minister praised China’s poverty eradication model, calling it an example for the world. He reiterated that poverty reduction remains a top priority for his government, noting that 60% of Pakistan’s population comprises youth and that nearly 30,000 Pakistani students are currently pursuing education in China.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is scheduled to chair the Pakistan-China Investment Conference in Beijing on September 4, where he will also hold meetings with prominent business leaders and heads of major institutions.