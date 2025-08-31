Gold Rates in Pakistan Today – Gold Price Update – 31 August 2025

ISLAMABAD – Gold surged to unprecedented levels over weekend, with both international and Pakistani markets witnessing sharp increases in prices.

Today Gold Price

City Gold per tola Karachi Rs367,400 Lahore Rs367,400 Islamabad Rs367,400 Peshawar Rs367,400 Quetta Rs367,400

The price of 24-carat gold rose by Rs3,600 per tola, setting a fresh record at Rs367,400. Similarly, the price of 10 grams surged by Rs3,172, reaching Rs314,986.

According to market reports, the international bullion rate jumped by $36 per ounce, taking the price to $3,447, a new all-time high.

Just a day earlier, spot gold had touched $3,443.19 per ounce, its highest since July 17, marking a 4.7% increase for the month of August.