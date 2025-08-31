Latest

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today – Gold Price Update – 31 August 2025

By Staff Reporter
9:05 am | Aug 31, 2025
Gold Prices Drop In Pakistan After Recent Surge

ISLAMABAD – Gold surged to unprecedented levels over weekend, with both international and Pakistani markets witnessing sharp increases in prices.

Today Gold Price

City Gold per tola
Karachi Rs367,400
Lahore Rs367,400
Islamabad Rs367,400
Peshawar Rs367,400
Quetta Rs367,400

The price of 24-carat gold rose by Rs3,600 per tola, setting a fresh record at Rs367,400. Similarly, the price of 10 grams surged by Rs3,172, reaching Rs314,986.

According to market reports, the international bullion rate jumped by $36 per ounce, taking the price to $3,447, a new all-time high.

Just a day earlier, spot gold had touched $3,443.19 per ounce, its highest since July 17, marking a 4.7% increase for the month of August.

