Gold Rates in Pakistan Today – Gold Price Update – 31 August 2025

ISLAMABAD – Gold surged to unprecedented levels over weekend, with both international and Pakistani markets witnessing sharp increases in prices.
Today Gold Price
|City
|Gold per tola
|Karachi
|Rs367,400
|Lahore
|Rs367,400
|Islamabad
|Rs367,400
|Peshawar
|Rs367,400
|Quetta
|Rs367,400
The price of 24-carat gold rose by Rs3,600 per tola, setting a fresh record at Rs367,400. Similarly, the price of 10 grams surged by Rs3,172, reaching Rs314,986.
According to market reports, the international bullion rate jumped by $36 per ounce, taking the price to $3,447, a new all-time high.
Just a day earlier, spot gold had touched $3,443.19 per ounce, its highest since July 17, marking a 4.7% increase for the month of August.