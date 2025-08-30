Latest

Gold Rates in Pakistan – Today Gold Price Updates – 30 August 2025

By News Desk
8:44 am | Aug 30, 2025
Gold Price Increases By Rs2000 Per Tola In Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan witnessed another increase amid bullish trend in global bullion market. On Saturday, price of gold stayed at Rs363,800 in the local market. Similarly, the price of 10 grams of gold went up by Rs943 to settle at Rs311,814.

Today Gold Price

City 24 Karat Gold tola
Karachi Rs363,800
Lahore Rs363,800
Islamabad Rs363,800
Peshawar Rs363,800
Quetta Rs363,800

On the global front, bullion prices also moved higher, with international rates climbing to $3,411 per ounce, including a $20 premium — an increase of $12.

Meanwhile, silver prices remained stable at Rs4,121 per tola.

News Desk

The writer is a staff member.

