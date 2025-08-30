Gold Rates in Pakistan – Today Gold Price Updates – 30 August 2025

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan witnessed another increase amid bullish trend in global bullion market. On Saturday, price of gold stayed at Rs363,800 in the local market. Similarly, the price of 10 grams of gold went up by Rs943 to settle at Rs311,814.

Today Gold Price

City 24 Karat Gold tola Karachi Rs363,800 Lahore Rs363,800 Islamabad Rs363,800 Peshawar Rs363,800 Quetta Rs363,800

On the global front, bullion prices also moved higher, with international rates climbing to $3,411 per ounce, including a $20 premium — an increase of $12.

Meanwhile, silver prices remained stable at Rs4,121 per tola.