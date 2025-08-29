Latest

Gold & Silver

Gold Rates Today in Pakistan – 22, 24 Karat Gold Price – 29 August 2025

By Our Correspondent
8:26 am | Aug 29, 2025
Gold Price Slashes By Rs5000 Per Tola In Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – Gold prices in Pakistan continue to jump higher amid the upward momentum of international bullion market.

Data shared by Sarafa Association shows price of gold increased by Rs900 per tola, settling at Rs362,600 in the local market. Similarly, the rate of 10 grams of gold jumped by Rs772, closing at Rs310,871.

Gold Rates in Pakistan

City 24 Karat Gold tola
Karachi Rs362,600
Lahore Rs362,600
Islamabad Rs362,600
Peshawar Rs362,600
Quetta Rs362,600

Gold Price Update

Gold Rate 22K Gold
Per Tola 331,191
Per 1 Gram 27,599
Per 10 Gram 275,990
Per Ounce 803,013

 

Avatar photo
Our Correspondent

Related News

Advertisment

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Follow us on Facebook

Search now