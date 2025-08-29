Gold Rates Today in Pakistan – 22, 24 Karat Gold Price – 29 August 2025

ISLAMABAD – Gold prices in Pakistan continue to jump higher amid the upward momentum of international bullion market.

Data shared by Sarafa Association shows price of gold increased by Rs900 per tola, settling at Rs362,600 in the local market. Similarly, the rate of 10 grams of gold jumped by Rs772, closing at Rs310,871.

Gold Rates in Pakistan

City 24 Karat Gold tola Karachi Rs362,600 Lahore Rs362,600 Islamabad Rs362,600 Peshawar Rs362,600 Quetta Rs362,600

Gold Price Update