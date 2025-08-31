Pakistan, Turkiye vow to strengthen cooperation for peace and prosperity

TIANJIN – Pakistan and Turkiye have reaffirmed their resolve to further strengthen cooperation for peace, stability, and prosperity in the Muslim world and beyond.

This understanding was reached during a meeting between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the sidelines of the SCO Council of Heads of State in Tianjin, China, on Sunday.

Both leaders reviewed the state of bilateral relations and expressed satisfaction over the growing momentum in ties. They noted with appreciation the steady increase in high-level exchanges and collaboration in political, economic, defense, and security fields.

President Erdogan extended condolences over the loss of lives and property caused by devastating floods in Pakistan, expressing Turkiye’s solidarity and assuring full support to the people of Pakistan.

The two leaders also exchanged views on regional and international developments. They voiced grave concern over the worsening humanitarian crisis in Gaza and reaffirmed their commitment to use international platforms to advocate for the rights of Palestinians while condemning ongoing Israeli aggression and genocidal policies.