Sheikh Rasheed moves IHC to block possible transfer to Karachi in new case

ISLAMABAD – Former interior minister and AML leader Sheikh Rasheed has approached Islamabad High Court to block his transfer to Sindh capital Karachi or Murree, after being booked in new cases.

The seasoned politician, who is facing a flurry of cases, maintained that he only borrowed Imran Khan’s statement over assassination claims.

“The petitioner in cases filed against me is not the affected party,” Rasheed said in his plea, urging Islamabad High Court to quash registration of new cases against him.

The 72-year-old prayed before the court to stop his possible shifting to other province, calling it sheer 'misuse of power'.

Rasheed' nephew, also cited life threats on the senior politician in Karachi. He said if anything happened to his uncle, then an FIR should be registered against Shehbaz Sharif, Asif Ali Zardari, Bilawal Bhutto and Rana Sanaullah.

On Friday, another case was registered against former interior minister Sheikh Rashid at a Muree police station interfering in official affairs. The Awami Muslim League (AML) chief, who is an ally of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, was arrested in the wee hours of Thursday from Murree Motorway.

The FIR was registered on the complaint of investigation officer Ashiq Ali, from the Aabpara police station, Islamabad. Sheikh Rashid was accused of threatening the police officials.

The FIR was registered under Section 154 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Pakistan, charging Sheikh Rashid with interfering in official affairs and resisting his arrest. The FIR states that the former minister physically pushed and abused the police officers and threatened them with serious consequences at gunpoint.

Besides the former minister, his two employees have also been implicated in the case.

Abusing the policemen, Sheikh Rashid said he had been a minister several times and that he would not spare them, read the FIR. Hence, he committed an offence under Section 506ii (threatening to cause death or grievous hurt], 353 [Assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty] and 186 [Obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions].