Zara Noor Abbas, Asad Siddiqui set temperature soaring with new loved-up picture

Pakistani celebrity couple Zara Noor Abbas, and Asad Siddiqui are quite the power couple, and the duo knows exactly how to make their fans gush over them and make them drool over their chemistry.

The couple turned up the heat online by sharing a lovey-dovey monochrome picture. In the picture, Zara and Asad shared an intimate moment with fans.

“Home”, Zara captioned the picture, sharing an intimate click with the sea in the background.

The picture soon went viral on social media, garnering praises from fans who showered love in the comment section.

The Dharkan star tied the knot with Asad back in 2017 in a star-studded wedding. Zara is the niece of the renowned showbiz figure, Bushra Ansari, while her husband Asad is the nephew of actor Adnan Siddiqui.

Zara continues to impress fans and critics with her energetic performance; she appeared in several hit dramas including Badshah Begum, Phaans, Dil Tera Hogaya, Zebaish, and Deewar-e-Shab.