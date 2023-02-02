Search

Sheikh Rashid arrested over anti-Zardari statement

Web Desk 08:48 AM | 2 Feb, 2023
Sheikh Rashid arrested over anti-Zardari statement
Source: File Photo

ISLAMABAD – Former interior minister and Awami Muslim League leader Sheikh Rashid was arrested by capital police in the night raid over his assassination plot allegations against the former president.

Reports in local media claimed that Rashid, a close ally of Imran Kham, was held from his residence in a private housing society in the country’s federal capital Islamabad, days after the outspoken politician accused the PPP leader of paying money to a terror outfit to carry out the assassination on PTI chief.

It was reported the AWM leader was held on a complaint filed by a PPP leader as Rashid made serious allegations against co-chairman Asif Zardari.

The case was filed against the firebrand politician at Islamabad’s Aabpara Police Station under several sections related to criminal conspiracy, promoting enmity, and statements conducing to public mischief. 

The FIR stated that Rashid made accusations to trigger a fight between PTI and PPP in a bid to disrupt peace.

After his medical examination, Rashid was shifted to Secretariat Police Station, in the capital. He will be produced before a magistrate today for judicial remand.

Meanwhile, PTI chief Imran Khan and other allies condemned Rashid’s arrest, claiming that the cops ransacked his house and beat up domestic staffers to detain the former minister.

"Never in our history have we had such a biased, vindictive caretaker government appt by totally discredited ECP. The question is, can Pakistan afford a street movement that we are being pushed towards at a time when we have been bankrupted by Imported Govt? Imran Khan wrote in a mid-night tweet.

Other PTI leaders also rapped the coalition government members over the arrest.

More to follow...

