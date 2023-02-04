Rakhi Sawant whines about turbulent marriage in front of media

For Indian reality TV star Rakhi Sawant, 2023 has been nothing short of drama and rough patches.

Less than a month after the Bigg Boss star announced her marriage, she burst into tears as she talked about her turbulent marriage to Adil Khan Durrani in broad daylight. The Pardesiya star told the media that her husband was involved in an extra-marital affair and now the woman is blackmailing him.

According to the Indian media, Sawant publicly broke down in front of paparazzi. The teary-eyed actress lamented how her marriage is in danger, adding that Durrani has a mistress whom he isn't ready to leave.

The Main Hoon Na star requested paparazzi to not interview or interact with Durrani for it was her who “brought him in limelight”.

“I don’t want you to take any interviews of Adil or try to make him a big star. Usnay industry main ana tha isliye mera istemaal kiya [He just wanted to enter the industry, which is why he used me]. He will not come to the gym and will be here to just give interviews, which I don’t want at all,” she said.

The television star alleged that her husband — Durrani — is a liar and “swore by the Quran that he will block” that girl but didn’t stick to his words. Now, the woman is blackmailing him.

“She has some dirt on Adil,” Sawant shared.

On January 11, Sawant announced her marriage to Durrani and revealed that they tied the knot in 2022 after three months of knowing each other. Sawant added that she refrained from public announcement as per Durrani's instructions.