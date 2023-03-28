Search

Tiktoker Ayesha Mano faces backlash over new video

Web Desk 09:33 PM | 28 Mar, 2023
Source: Ayesha Mano (Instagram)
Pakistani TikToker Ayesha Mano rose to fame after a video of her dancing to the vintage Indian song Mera Dil Ye Pukare Aaja at a wedding went viral. Her groovy dance steps forced Indians and Pakistanis to dance to Lata Mangeshkar's classic hit.

In her latest TikTok video, Ayesha was seen with her best friend. The two of them showcased their synchronized lip-syncing skills while performing to the popular Bollywood song "Tum Se He" from the movie Jab We Met.

The Tiktok starlet looked stunning in a pink checkered shirt, flaunting her signature long hair which was left loose. Meanwhile, her best friend donned a vibrant red shirt that complemented her cheerful persona. As they moved in perfect harmony, Ayesha and her friend exchanged finger hearts.

@oyee_ayesha

?

♬ original sound - bydotnoori

However, the video has received criticism from moral police who have questioned Ayesha's decision to make the video during Ramadan. Here's what they had to say:

On the work front, Ayesha has appeared in a music video for "Badal Se Gaye", a song by a local artist named ZK.

Viral Tiktoker Ayesha Mano faces backlash for celebrating Holi

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

