Eddie Van Halen dies at 65

12:22 PM | 7 Oct, 2020
Eddie Van Halen dies at 65
Share

Guitar god Eddie Van Halen has died after a long battle with throat cancer. He was 65.

“I can’t believe I’m having to write this, but my father, Edward Lodewijk Van Halen, lost his long and arduous battle with cancer this morning,” his son Wolfgang Van Halen wrote. “He was the best father I could ever ask for. Every moment I’ve shared with him on and off stage was a gift. My heart is broken and I don’t think I’ll ever fully recover from this loss.”

The rocker, born in Netherlands in 1955, breathed his last at St. John’s Hospital in Santa Monica, Calif. He was surrounded by close family members including his son, wife Janie, ex-wife Valerie Bertinelli and brother Alex at the time of his death.

According to details, Van Halen’s health rapidly declined in the past 72 hours.

Van Halen, one of rock music's greatest guitar players, is among the top 20 best-selling artists of all time. He established his hugely successful band  in 1972 and named it after him and his drummer brother.

Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tune for more! 

More From This Category
Lady In Red: Ayeza Khan is a sight for sore eyes ...
01:49 PM | 7 Oct, 2020
Model Maha Tahairani slams fairness cream brands ...
12:56 PM | 7 Oct, 2020
Eddie Van Halen dies at 65
12:22 PM | 7 Oct, 2020
Rihanna apologises to Muslims for using Islamic ...
11:52 AM | 7 Oct, 2020
Amna Ilyas is disappointed at fellow celebs for ...
11:01 AM | 7 Oct, 2020
Mahira Khan praises the Czar Brothers for their ...
10:41 AM | 7 Oct, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Lady In Red: Ayeza Khan is a sight for sore eyes in latest photoshoot
01:49 PM | 7 Oct, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr