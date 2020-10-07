Indian troops kill three Kashmiri youth in IIOJ&K
12:46 PM | 7 Oct, 2020
Indian troops kill three Kashmiri youth in IIOJ&K
SRINAGAR - Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred three Kashmiri youth in Shopian district of the Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K), today (Wednesday).

According to Kashmir Media Service (KMS), the troops martyred the youth during a cordon and search operation in Sugan area of the district. 

The operation was going on till the last reports came in.

The troops also continued their cordon and search operations in several other areas of the held-valley.

