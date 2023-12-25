Search

Inside Arbaaz Khan, Sshura Khan’s fairytale wedding

Web Desk
06:14 PM | 25 Dec, 2023
Inside Arbaaz Khan, Sshura Khan's fairytale wedding
Source: Arbaaz Khan (Instagram)

Bollywood actor Arbaaz Khan has leapt wedded bliss as he tied the knot with makeup artist Sshura Khan in an intimate ceremony held at his sister Arpita Khan's residence in Mumbai's Bandra today.

The cosy affair exuded warmth and elegance, a sentiment captured in the radiant pictures shared by the Hello Brother star shortly after the ceremony. The newlyweds, adorned in traditional attire, showcased a perfect blend of grace and style, with Arbaaz donning a floral kurta and Sshura dazzling in a peach lehenga.

Taking to Instagram, the couple shared the pictures with a heartfelt caption saying " In the presence of our loved ones, me and mine begin a lifetime of love and togetherness from this day on! Need all your blessings and good wishes on our special day!"

Khan's brothers, Salman and Sohail, along with sister Alvira, graced the celebration, amplifying the familial joy. The star-studded guest list included Arbaaz's son Arhaan Khan, as well as industry friends Raveena Tandon, Farah Khan, and Sanjay Kapoor, among others.

In the hours following the ceremony, heartfelt congratulations poured in from the celebrity circle. Raveena Tandon shared a jubilant video with the newlyweds, expressing her excitement and extending warm wishes. Sanjay Kapoor, too, posted a congratulatory message alongside a picture capturing the joyous moment.

Farah Khan also congratulated the happy couple on her Instagram story.

Web Desk

