Bollywood actor Arbaaz Khan set to marry make-up artist Shura Khan

Bollywood luminary Arbaaz Khan is gearing up to exchange vows with famous make-up artist Shura Khan on December 24.

Shura, recognised for her stellar work with Bollywood personalities like Raveena Tandon and her daughter, Rasha Thadani, will be joining Arbaaz in an intimate wedding ceremony in Mumbai, attended by close-knit family and friends, according to reports in Indian media. The couple's romantic journey began on the sets of Arbaaz's latest film, 'Patna Shukla.'

Khan, previously married to model and actor Malaika Arora, revealed their separation in March 2016, culminating in an official divorce on May 11, 2017, after 19 years of matrimony. The former couple shares a son, Arhaan.

Post his divorce, Arbaaz was romantically linked with Giorgia Andriani. Confirming their parting ways, Giorgia shared with an online news portal, "We were friends, we were like best friends. I will always have feelings for him. I will always do."

She elaborated, stating, "The relationship that he had with Malaika (Arora) did not come in the way of my relationship with him. What I am now to be called somebody's girlfriend, I don't, I find it very demeaning. We both knew that it wouldn't last forever. It was very different."