Are Imran Khan's wife Bushra and sister Aleema going to contest elections 2024?

Aleema Khan, the sister of PTI founder Imran Khan, and Bushra Bibi, his wife, have said they would not contest in upcoming elections.

Speaking to reporters outside Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday, Aleema Khan said that she would not be running for office and would only be challenging her brother Imran Khan's case at this time.

In response to a journalist's query on whether she or Imran Khan's wife Bushra Bibi would run for elections, she made it apparent that none of them would contest in elections.

''We are here in relation to the founder of PTI's case. The PTI founder cannot receive Bhutto-style treatment,'' she said.

She called the Cypher case a "joke" and questioned how swiftly the trial was proceeding, raising fears that the death penalty could be announced until December 30.