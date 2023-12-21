India's ex-minister, wife face three years in prison for corruption

CHENNAI – A former minister and his wife have been sentenced to three years in prison in the Indian state of Tamil Nadu.
Justice G Jayachandran of High court also slapped them with INR 5 million fine each. K Ponmudy and his spouse were found guilty earlier by high court, which handed down the punishment on Thursday.
Both of them were charged in 2011 by the DVAC for violating the Prevention of Corruption Act from 2006 to 2011, the period Ponmudy served as the minister of mines.
Ponmudy is the first minister from the ruling party Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam to get a sentence related to corruption.
His 2016 acquittal by a special court (for matters against MPs/MLAs) in Villupuram was overturned by the high court on Tuesday and the appeal that the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) filed in 2017 was granted.
The court ordered the pair to appear in person to determine the exact length of their sentence after finding them guilty on Tuesday.
Pakistani currency witnessed loses against US dollar, and other currencies in the open market.
On Thursday, the US dollar was being quoted at 283.4 for buying and 286.35 for selling.
Euro comes down to 309.5 for buying and 312.5 for selling. British Pound rate dropped to 360 for buying, and 363.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED witnessed slight drop and new rate stands at 77.9 whereas the Saudi Riyal remained stable at 75.5.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|283.4
|286.35
|Euro
|EUR
|309.5
|312.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|360
|363.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.9
|78.6
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.5
|76.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|188
|190
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|745.89
|753.89
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|210
|212
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.82
|40.22
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.4
|41.8
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.97
|36.32
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.41
|3.52
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.39
|1.45
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|911.82
|920.82
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.61
|61.26
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|175.83
|177.83
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.98
|27.28
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|728.49
|736.49
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.81
|78.51
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|210.5
|212.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.56
|27.86
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|322.98
|325.48
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.12
|8.27
KARACHI – Gold prices decreased in local market despite following an uptick in international market.
On Thursday, the single tola of 24 Karat gold was available at Rs217,400, and the price for 10-gram gold reached Rs186,390.
In international market, the precious of yellow metal increased by $4 to reach $2,047.
Bullion remained volatile in the Pakistan amid continued political and economic uncertainty and people prefer to buy gold in such times as safe investment.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,552
|Karachi
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,552
|Islamabad
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,552
|Peshawar
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,552
|Quetta
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,552
|Sialkot
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,552
|Attock
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,552
|Gujranwala
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,552
|Jehlum
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,552
|Multan
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,552
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,552
|Gujrat
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,552
|Nawabshah
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,552
|Chakwal
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,552
|Hyderabad
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,552
|Nowshehra
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,552
|Sargodha
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,552
|Faisalabad
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,552
|Mirpur
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,552
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.