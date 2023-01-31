Pakistan ranks 140th in Transparency International's Corruption Index 2022

ISLAMABAD – Transparency International ranked Pakistan at 140 out of 180 countries in the newly released Corruption Perceptions Index, an annual index that ranks countries based on perceptions of public sector corruption.
On a scale of 0-100, with zero being 'Highly Corrupt' and 100 being 'Very Clean', the South Asian country's corruption score stands at 28 — one point lower than last year.
The recent Index indicates that the perception of corruption in the public sector has worsened immensely.
In a statement, Transparency International said Corruption Perceptions Index shows that most countries are failing to stop corruption. More than 150 nations have made no significant progress against corruption or have declined in last decade.
It said the global average remains unchanged for over a decade, and more than two-thirds of nations score below 50, while 26 countries have fallen to their lowest scores yet.
January 31, 2023
Meanwhile, Denmark (90), Finland (87), and New Zealand (87) are listed as the top countries on the index, and Somalia (12), Syria (13), and South Sudan (13) ranked at the lowest of the CPI.
The CPI ranks 180 countries and territories by their perceived levels of public sector corruption, drawing on 13 expert assessments and surveys of business executives.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on January 31, 2023 (Tuesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|267.9
|270.65
|Euro
|EUR
|287.2
|290
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|327.75
|331
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|73.3
|74
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|70.35
|71.05
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184.5
|186.9
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|698.94
|706.94
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|195
|197.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.76
|39.16
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|38.4
|38.8
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|32.05
|32.40
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.1
|3.12
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.5
|2.54
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|850.1
|859.1
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.93
|61.53
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|168.66
|170.66
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.76
|27.06
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|682.86
|690.86
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|70.4
|71.1
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|197.17
|199.17
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.49
|25.79
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|285.03
|287.53
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.01
|8.16
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs205,900 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs176,530.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs162,500 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 182,100.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,370
|Karachi
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,370
|Islamabad
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,370
|Peshawar
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,370
|Quetta
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,370
|Sialkot
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,370
|Attock
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,370
|Gujranwala
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,370
|Jehlum
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,370
|Multan
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,370
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,370
|Gujrat
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,370
|Nawabshah
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,370
|Chakwal
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,370
|Hyderabad
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,370
|Nowshehra
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,370
|Sargodha
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,370
|Faisalabad
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,370
|Mirpur
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,370
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.