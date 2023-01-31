US, China, and Saudi Arabia condemn deadly suicide attack in Peshawar

ISLAMABAD – A suicide attack in northwestern Pakistan has drawn international condemnation.

Several countries strongly denounced the incident that killed at least 93 people and left over 200 injured.

The United States, a strategic ally of the South Asian nation, condemned the terror attack and expressed condolences to the victim's families.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken shared a tweet, saying worshipers at a mosque in Peshawar endured a horrific attack today. The Democratic Party leader said terrorism for any reason at any place is indefensible.

Chinese Embassy in Pakistan also denounced the horrific attack. In a statement, a Chinese official extends condolence over the loss of lives and pays deepest condolences to the families of victims and injured of the tragedy.

Pakistan's brotherly nation Saudi Arabia condemned the suicide bombing. Saudi foreign ministry said the Kingdom rejects the targeting of places of worship, terrorising people, and shedding innocent blood.

KSA reiterated to stand with Islamabad in the face of violence, extremism, and terrorism, regardless of motives or justifications.

On Monday, the banned organization claimed responsibility for the deadly attack in vengeance.