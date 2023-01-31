Election Commission retains Chaudhry Shujaat as Q-League president

ISLAMABAD – The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday ruled that Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain would remain as President of Pakistan Muslim League-Q.

The tribunal termed PML-Q central working committee's decision to remove Shujaat as party chief illegal and ruled that the elections announced by the party central committee were also null and void.

The development comes as Shujaat filed an application with the tribunal challenging the decision of the PML-Q faction led by Pervaiz Elahi which removed him from the post of the party president and appointed Wajahat Hussain as the Q-League chief.

In recent months, rifts between the PML-Q leadership further widened as Shujaat led faction refused to support Imran Khan while his cousin becomes the key ally of former ruling party amid ongoing political turmoil.