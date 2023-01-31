Karachi school loses registration for ridiculing student for speaking in Urdu

KARACHI – A private school in Karachi sparked outrage after a teacher humiliated a student by painting his face with black ink for speaking in Urdu in the class.

At first, the student’s father attempted to approach the school administration but to no avail, which forced him to share his ordeal with masses on the social media platform.

The father of the student then filmed a short clip of his son which soon went viral on the social media, prompting action from provincial administration. The Directorate of Inspection of Private Schools Sindh has canceled the registration of the school for humiliating the student for speaking in the national language.

Meanwhile, a probe was also started on the notice of provincial education minister Sardar Ali Shah.

Shah maintained that no student can be punished for speaking their mother tongue in school.

Sindh Directorate of Education, in its statement, said the administration of the private educational institute failed to handle the situation and suspended the school’s registration with immediate effect till further orders. The officials also slapped a penalty of Rs100,000 on the school.

Teacher who ridiculed student for speaking national language resigns

Amid the outrage, the teacher who ridiculed the student for speaking in Urdu and then painted the child’s face black resigned.

On the other hand, the school administration cleared the air, saying it’s a matter of pride for them to promote, and celebrate the national language. It said several Urdu poetry seminars were held in the school which was attended by noted poets including Amjad Islam Amjad.