Imran Abbas, Hareem Farooq, Mishi Khan and Asimyar Tiwana pay tribute to Nazia Hassan

Queen of the South Asian pop — Nazia Hassan — is someone that everyone loves and remembers.
The late singer who revolutionized Pakistani music is a symbol of success and modernity for the generations. With millions of fans around the world who pay tribute to the Boom Boom singer, Lollywood celebrities Imran Abbas, Hareem Farooq, Mishi Khan and Asimyar Tiwana took the prize for the most heartwarming homage.
In a recent Instagram video shared by all of these stars, the prominent figures danced to Hassan's Tere Kadmon Ko. Grooving to the catchy beat, the fantastic four's synchronized steps to the song were spot on.
Social media users showered love on the late singer-songwriter as well as the four stars who kept the spirit of Hassan's music alive with their sweet effort.
Having sold 65 million records worldwide and leaving behind a legacy, Hassan has been honoured posthumously on multiple occasions.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on January 31, 2023 (Tuesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|273.4
|276.35
|Euro
|EUR
|287.2
|290
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|327.75
|331
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|73.3
|74
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|70.35
|71.05
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184.5
|186.9
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|698.94
|706.94
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|195
|197.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.76
|39.16
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|38.4
|38.8
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|32.05
|32.40
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.1
|3.12
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.5
|2.54
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|850.1
|859.1
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.93
|61.53
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|168.66
|170.66
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.76
|27.06
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|682.86
|690.86
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|70.4
|71.1
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|197.17
|199.17
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.49
|25.79
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|285.03
|287.53
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.01
|8.16
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs205,900 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs176,530.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs162,500 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 182,100.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,370
|Karachi
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,370
|Islamabad
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,370
|Peshawar
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,370
|Quetta
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,370
|Sialkot
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,370
|Attock
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,370
|Gujranwala
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,370
|Jehlum
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,370
|Multan
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,370
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,370
|Gujrat
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,370
|Nawabshah
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,370
|Chakwal
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,370
|Hyderabad
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,370
|Nowshehra
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,370
|Sargodha
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,370
|Faisalabad
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,370
|Mirpur
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,370
