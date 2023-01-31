Imran Abbas, Hareem Farooq, Mishi Khan and Asimyar Tiwana pay tribute to Nazia Hassan

Queen of the South Asian pop — Nazia Hassan — is someone that everyone loves and remembers.

The late singer who revolutionized Pakistani music is a symbol of success and modernity for the generations. With millions of fans around the world who pay tribute to the Boom Boom singer, Lollywood celebrities Imran Abbas, Hareem Farooq, Mishi Khan and Asimyar Tiwana took the prize for the most heartwarming homage.

In a recent Instagram video shared by all of these stars, the prominent figures danced to Hassan's Tere Kadmon Ko. Grooving to the catchy beat, the fantastic four's synchronized steps to the song were spot on.

Social media users showered love on the late singer-songwriter as well as the four stars who kept the spirit of Hassan's music alive with their sweet effort.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mishi Khan MK (@mishikhanofficial2)

Having sold 65 million records worldwide and leaving behind a legacy, Hassan has been honoured posthumously on multiple occasions.