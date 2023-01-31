Pakistani players and the world of football

The world of football is a very complicated one. Wherever you go, one thing that I have particularly observed regarding football paths for young players is that these are very unclear and confusing. Very often aspiring players are at a loss at finding the right direction. They are clueless about how to begin their soccer careers and advance from one step to the next. Very few academies or clubs provide holistic development for young players. Either they are very commercialized or not professional enough. I believe soccer is so much more than just a game and that is how it must be treated. Throughout the years of my experience, I have discovered many broken and unprofessional football systems.

One of the most challenging and interesting scenarios is certainly that of Pakistan. The country is brimming with talent and needs to be channelled in the right direction. Pakistan is a country of more than 225.2 million people. Around 6 million kids play football. The country has a lot of potential and many natural street players. Lyari in Karachi, for example, boasts of a lot of football talent and when the skill is nurtured in the right hands you can produce legendary players. Take the example of cricket in Pakistan. The country has been the world champion and given the world some world-class players, only because due attention was given to it. In football also there is no dearth of talent. The need of the hour is to allow young talent to develop and realize their full potential.

Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) is making a lot of effort to help aspiring players at a grassroots level and the effort is translating into positive outcomes. The women's team recently won a match against Maldives and now hopes are running high. Currently, there are many professional young coaches who are playing their part and taking the young players in the right direction. Adeel Rizki has good experience and is quite enthusiastic to groom young talent and take them to the next level. Knowing about his training methods left us with a feeling of trust that football in Pakistan is indeed in good hands. Another name worth mentioning is the young coach, Walid Javaid. He believes the human mind is the most powerful tool and uses it to further his learning. With such positive mindsets and encouraging guiding forces the future looks promising enough and the football market is worth investing in.

In the past, we have had plenty of coaches from Pakistan approach us in Dubai who wanted to expand their careers further. They had the technical know-how and were keen to excel in the field. Now we are bringing TFA to Pakistan. We believe the time is right and the market is perfect for us to venture in because it is growing and represents numerous opportunities.

