Babar Azam removed for duck for first time in Pakistan’s home Test series 

RAWALPINDI – Pakistan’s star batsman Babar Azam achieved on Wednesday an unwanted record during first Test of the two-match series at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.
The right-hand batsman, who was placed at No 4 in the batting order, faced two balls and was out for a duck. It is for the first time that Babar was removed without any run in a home Test series.
The former captain was caught behind without scoring on the ball by Shoriful Islam, in a major blow to Pakistan.
Babar Azam has played 24 innings in 14 Test matches at home ground.
Additionally, Babar Azam has been dismissed for a duck 8 times in 95 Test innings overall, with all 7 previous ducks occurring outside of Pakistan.
Till 24 overs, Pakistan stood at 93 runs, thanked to Saim Ayub who has smashed a fifty to boost the total on first day of the Test match. Saud Shakeel is also on the crease with 32 runs.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on August 20, 2024 (Tuesday) in open market.
US dollar was quoted at 279.5 for buying and 280.4 for selling. Euro's buying rate moved up to 306.4 and the selling rate is 308.6.
British Pound rate is 360 for buying, and 362.3 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.9 and Saudi Riyal hovered at 73.82.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.6
|280.5
|Euro
|EUR
|306.4
|308.6
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|360
|362.3
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.9
|76.32
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.82
|74.52
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|185.65
|189.25
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|734
|739.5
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|202.65
|207
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.29
|38.69
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.03
|40.43
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.68
|36.03
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.97
|1.98
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|905.45
|910.6
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.99
|59.59
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.34
|171.34
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.14
|26.44
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.4
|728.5
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.44
|77.14
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202
|204
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.27
|26.57
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|319.5
|324.5
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.57
|7.72
