Babar Azam removed for duck for first time in Pakistan’s home Test series 

RAWALPINDI – Pakistan’s star batsman Babar Azam achieved on Wednesday an unwanted record during first Test of the two-match series at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

The right-hand batsman, who was placed at No 4 in the batting order, faced two balls and was out for a duck. It is for the first time that Babar was removed without any run in a home Test series.

The former captain was caught behind without scoring on the ball by Shoriful Islam, in a major blow to Pakistan.

Babar Azam has played 24 innings in 14 Test matches at home ground.

Additionally, Babar Azam has been dismissed for a duck 8 times in 95 Test innings overall, with all 7 previous ducks occurring outside of Pakistan.

Till 24 overs, Pakistan stood at 93 runs, thanked to Saim Ayub who has smashed a fifty to boost the total on first day of the Test match. Saud Shakeel is also on the crease with 32 runs.