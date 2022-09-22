Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan set new T20I partnership record

KARACHI – Pakistan’s opening pair – Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan – has registered a new record by making most partnership runs in T20I cricket.

The duo has surpassed the record of Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma, who made 1743 runs in 52 innings.

However, Babar and Rizwan have jointly crossed 1800 runs mark in 36 innings. Their average partnership remained as 52 runs.

The star batsmen of Pakistan team achieved the milestone while playing against England in second game of the seventh-match T20I series at the National Stadium in Karachi.

The visiting team has set a target of 200 runs for Pakistan and the Team Green is currently playing to chase the target.

England lead the series 1-0.