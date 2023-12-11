Tetra Pak extends nutrition partnership with Islamabad United for sixth year

LAHORE - Tetra Pakistan has extended its partnership with Islamabad United, making it the official nutrition partner for the upcoming 9th season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) scheduled for February and March 2024.

On Monday, a special ceremony was hosted at the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) headquarters in Lahore, during which Mr Awais Bin Nasim, Managing Director of Tetra Pak Pakistan, and Mr Ahsan Latif, CEO of Islamabad United, signed an agreement. The agreement marks the sixth year of Tetra Pak's continued support as the official nutrition partner of Islamabad United for PSL, starting from 2019. Top officials from both sides attended the ceremony.

Tetra Pak has collaborated with Islamabad United to promote the nutritional benefits of consuming safe and healthy packaged milk to maintain a healthy and active lifestyle. Milk is a great source of high-quality proteins that help in repairing and rebuilding muscles after intense physical activity. However, it is important to ensure that the milk is safe from all forms of bacteria and adulteration. The nutritious power of safe and healthy packaged milk will certainly benefit the Islamabad United players during their PSL games and practice sessions.

Mr Awais Bin Nasim, Managing Director of Tetra Pak Pakistan, commented on this partnership, stating that safe and healthy milk is the most ideal form of nourishment, particularly for regaining energy after a strenuous activity or exercise. This is why it is crucial to keep the milk free from bacteria and adulteration. Tetra Pak's 6-layer packaging technology ensures that milk's nutritional integrity is preserved without using any chemicals or preservatives. By collaborating with Islamabad United, Tetra Pak aims to raise awareness about the importance of safe and healthy milk consumption.

Mr Ahsan Latif, the CEO of Islamabad United, expressed his excitement about having Tetra Pak as a valued partner of the team. This partnership has been ongoing for 6 years now and Tetra Pak has become an integral part of the ISLU family. The focus of Tetra Pak on nutrition and health is an important part of community sports development. The goal is to use this partnership to benefit aspiring young athletes in Pakistan. Safe and healthy packaged milk is indeed important for the nutritional development of athletes, and it also plays a significant role in society at large.

While the nation looks forward to a thrilling season 9 of PSL, Tetra Pak also plans to gear up on its safe and healthy milk awareness drive to make this PSL more resounding and purposeful.