Punjab government legalises Motorcycle Rickshaw

LAHORE – The Punjab Cabinet has given approval of amendments to Motor Vehicles Rules 1969 to legalise Motorcycle Rickshaw as three wheeler.

The approval was given at a cabinet meeting, presided over by Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister today.

The cabinet also gave approval to permanently secure 18 major roads infrastructure to be constructed in Punjab and the tolls collected from these roads can only be spent on their maintenance.

In meeting the approval of Dera Ghazi Khan Cardiology Institute as a medical institution under the Punjab Medical and Health Institutions Act 2003 was also given.

Earlier this month, Punjab government had decided in principle to ban the Qingqi [motorcycle] rickshaws.

Caretaker Punjab Minister for Transport Ibrahim Hassan Murad said at that time that a 30-day warning had been given to the motorcycle rickshaws and now a crackdown had been initiated against those making illegal motorcycle and loader rickshaws.