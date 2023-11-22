Search

Pakistan

American-Pakistani tycoon Tanweer Ahmed donates $9 million for NUST

Web Desk
08:42 AM | 22 Nov, 2023
American-Pakistani tycoon Tanweer Ahmed donates $9 million for NUST

LONDON/HOUSTON – American-Pakistani businessman tycoon Tanweer Ahmed has donated $9 million to Islamabad’s National University of Science & Technology (NUST) to help students from poor backgrounds to gain access to quality education through scholarships.
 
NUST has confirmed that Tanweer Ahmed has entered into a partnership with the university through an Endowment Fund for unprivileged students which will benefit nearly 200 students who would be able to get scholarships every year. The $9 million donation is one of the single largest donations by any overseas Pakistani for any Pakistani university.
 
Tanweer Ahmed said in an interview that he plans to expand the scheme to other universities and to NUST where the donation scheme will run permanently. He said that a formal ceremony will take place at the NUST Islamabad next month which will be attended by Pakistan’s top leadership to formally launch the scholarship programme.
 
The Houston-based businessman said: “The deserving students would get scholarships annually through the Higher Education Commission (HEC). The system to obtain scholarships will be purely on merit and aimed strictly for those students who are unable to afford quality and expensive education. I decided to launch the Endowment Fund to assist the talented and deserving Pakistani students in order for them to make their mark in various advanced sectors such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Information Technology (IT) and latest technologies. The future belongs to these sectors and Pakistan will benefit hugely from its youth.”
 
Tanweer Ahmed is an American-Pakistani businessman, investor, entrepreneur and philanthropist who works with major companies, not for profit organizations and hospitals. He is the owner of the largest cricket complex in Houston, the Prairie View Cricket Complex and the owner of the Houston Hurricanes cricket franchise. The multi-millionaire businessman is the founder of a brand of food chains and also owns many food chain franchises like Pizza Hut, Taco Bell and KFC. He owns California’s largest transport company and has business interests in the energy sector and medicine industry. Tanweer Ahmed is credited for taking over $50 million dollars aid to Pakistan during the 2022 devastating floods in Pakistan.

Originally from Sialkot, he started off on a humble note in the US when he migrated as a student and worked in a restaurant. He was then promoted as a manager at the same restaurant. He then started his own restaurant business and has now set up multiple businesses and successful companies.

It’s his own humble background and practical knowledge of the realities in Pakistan that, he says, has inspired him to work for the Pakistani youth to empower them.

He said: “We didn’t have the opportunities 30 years ago that the students can have today. I don’t think there were many successful Pakistanis in the 90s in the US or Europe. Today there are thousands who have done well in life. I am just one of them. Many are helping Pakistan today with everything they can. More Pakistanis need to come out with their philanthropic efforts than ever before.”

Tanweer Ahmed said that overseas Pakistanis owe it to Pakistan to serve the country of their origin and identity. “We owe to our motherland because we are where we are because of Pakistan. Our best contribution can be made through empowering our youth with modern education and knowledge. I am happy to play my part in helping Pakistani youth in achieving their goals in life.”

This is not the first time Tanweer Ahmed has given money to Pakistan. He has set up a hospital in Sialkot where NUST Rector Engineer Javed Mahmood Bukhari said in a statement said that the project is going to perpetually benefit thousands of brilliant Pakistani boys and girls towards seeking world-class university education in coming years.

The NUST Rector said: “Mr Tanweer Ahmed, a well-known Pakistani American, philanthropist-businessman from Houston USA, has partnered with NUST to support the financially challenged students. This is a unique initiative being the first of its kind, in any public sector university of Pakistan. Mr Tanweer is making approximately nine million dollars’ worth of investment in the university’s science and technology park, such that 50% income of the project will go into a specially formed endowment for the students with humble financial background. The initiative has the potential of remarkable societal impact in terms of altering the lives of thousands of Pakistani families.”

Engineer Javed Mahmood Bukhari added: “NUST takes pride in this transformational partnership with Tanweer Ahmed, which reflects on shared commitment to advancing educational equity while creating a positive economic impact. With approximately twenty thousand-student population, National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST) Islamabad is one of the most sought universities of Pakistan.”

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Pakistan

04:57 PM | 21 Nov, 2023

Safe City Authority’s equipment worth Rs6 million stolen in Lahore

10:14 AM | 20 Nov, 2023

USD to PKR: Pakistani rupee inches up against US dollar in interbank

02:47 PM | 17 Nov, 2023

ADB approves $250 million loan for Pakistan

11:17 AM | 17 Nov, 2023

Canadian man convicted of murdering Pakistani family in Ontario

05:00 PM | 16 Nov, 2023

Who is this Pakistani-American woman Anila Ali, and what's she doing ...

12:34 PM | 16 Nov, 2023

Pakistani forces kill four militants, including one high value target ...

Advertisement

Latest

09:02 AM | 22 Nov, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 22nd November 2023  

Horoscope

09:02 AM | 22 Nov, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 22nd November 2023  

Forex

Pakistani rupee registers gains against US dollar, Euro, Dirham and Riyal; Check forex rates here

Pakistani rupee advanced its winning momentum against US dollar, and other currencies in the open market on Wednesday. 

Dollar Rate in Pakistan Today

On Wednesday, the US dollar in the open market stands at 285.1 for buying and 288.15 for selling.

Euro currently stands at 311.4 for buying and 314.5 for selling. British Pound moves down against rupee and GBP stands at 355.5 for buying, and 359 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED moved down at 78 whereas the Saudi Riyal witnessed remained largely stable at 76.

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 22 November 2022

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 285.1  288.15 
Euro EUR 311.4 314.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 355.5 359
U.A.E Dirham AED 78 78.7
Saudi Riyal SAR 76 76.7
Australian Dollar AUD 184 186
Bahrain Dinar BHD 766.58 774.58
Canadian Dollar CAD 208 210
China Yuan CNY 39.82 40.22
Danish Krone DKK 42.01 42.41
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.98 37.33
Indian Rupee INR 3.43 3.54
Japanese Yen JPY 1.5 1.57
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 935.36 944.36
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.34 61.94
New Zealand Dollar NZD 173.74 175.74
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.59 26.89
Omani Riyal OMR 748.71 756.71
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 78.85 79.55
Singapore Dollar SGD 208.5 210.5
Swedish Korona SEK 27.25 27.55
Swiss Franc CHF 325.98 328.48
Thai Bhat THB 8.16 8.31

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold price regains positive traction in Pakistan; Check today gold rates here

KARACHI – Gold attracts fresh buyers and the precious metal continues moving up in domestic market on Wednesday.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 22 November 2023

On Wednesday, the single tola gold price stands around Rs215,600 and the price of 10-gram hovers around Rs184,842.

Price of 21 karat rate per tola stands at Rs188,300 and price of 18k gold for 1 tola is Rs161,400.

In the global market, the yellow metal saw positive trajectory, and price of gold per ounce price increased by $15.40 to reach $1,996.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 215,600 PKR 2,560
Karachi PKR 215,600 PKR 2,560
Islamabad PKR 215,600 PKR 2,560
Peshawar PKR 215,600 PKR 2,560
Quetta PKR 215,600 PKR 2,560
Sialkot PKR 215,600 PKR 2,560
Attock PKR 215,600 PKR 2,560
Gujranwala PKR 215,600 PKR 2,560
Jehlum PKR 215,600 PKR 2,560
Multan PKR 215,600 PKR 2,560
Bahawalpur PKR 215,600 PKR 2,560
Gujrat PKR 215,600 PKR 2,560
Nawabshah PKR 215,600 PKR 2,560
Chakwal PKR 215,600 PKR 2,560
Hyderabad PKR 215,600 PKR 2,560
Nowshehra PKR 215,600 PKR 2,560
Sargodha PKR 215,600 PKR 2,560
Faisalabad PKR 215,600 PKR 2,560
Mirpur PKR 215,600 PKR 2,560

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Virat Kohli

Who is Aliza Sehar?

Who is Usman Dar?

Fakhar Zaman

Profile: Abdullah Shafique

Jannat Mirza

Kinza Hashmi

Fawad Khan

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: