CJCSC Gen Sahir Shamshad meets Iraqi civil-military leadership

RAWALPINDI – Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, who is on an official visit to Iraq, called on civil and military leadership of the country.

He met with Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammad Shia’ Al Sudani, Defence Minister Thabet Muhammad Saeed Al-Abbasi, Interior Minister Abdul Amir Al Shammari, and Chief of Defence Forces General Abdul Ameer Rasheed Yar Allah, said Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement.

During these meetings, both sides discussed key areas of interest, including security, defense cooperation and the current regional environment. The dignitaries explored ways to expand the scope of military cooperation between the two countries and reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening defence ties.

The Iraqi civil and military leadership lauded the professionalism of Pakistan Armed Forces and acknowledged their sacrifices in fight against terrorism.

Earlier upon arrival at Iraq Armed Forces Headquarters, smartly turned out military contingent presented “Guard of Honour” to Chairman JCSC.