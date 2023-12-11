What is Pakistan's new visa regime? PM Kakar explains

ISLAMABAD - Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar launched a new Visa Regime of the country on Monday aimed at attracting foreign investors.

Speaking on the occasion in Islamabad, the Prime Minister stressed the need to further rationalise and liberalise the visa policy.

During his visit to the interior ministry this afternoon, the premier categorically elaborated that until and unless Pakistan opens up to the world, it will be challenging to attract investment and develop trade and economic relationships.

Noting that the visa is the cornerstone of economic relationships with the outside world, the premier expressed confidence that the interior ministry will devise suggestions to further improve the visa policy of the country.

In an earlier news conference, the premier had explained that the individuals interested in investing in Pakistan would be issued visas seamlessly without excessive documentation.

'Individuals associated with mid-sized and large enterprises would be able to take advantage of the visa regime,' the premier had said.

It bears mentioning that the caretaker regime in Pakistan is trying to ease the businessmen and other foreign investors to visit the country and invest money.

In this regard, a Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) has also been set up to streamline the documentation for any business activity and make the country friendly in terms of Ease of Doing Business.

The caretaker government is also inking agreements with countries in the Middle East and Saudi Arabia to boost the exports of the country to around $100 billion.