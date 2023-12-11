What is Pakistan's new visa regime? PM Kakar explains

ISLAMABAD - Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar launched a new Visa Regime of the country on Monday aimed at attracting foreign investors.
Speaking on the occasion in Islamabad, the Prime Minister stressed the need to further rationalise and liberalise the visa policy.
During his visit to the interior ministry this afternoon, the premier categorically elaborated that until and unless Pakistan opens up to the world, it will be challenging to attract investment and develop trade and economic relationships.
Noting that the visa is the cornerstone of economic relationships with the outside world, the premier expressed confidence that the interior ministry will devise suggestions to further improve the visa policy of the country.
In an earlier news conference, the premier had explained that the individuals interested in investing in Pakistan would be issued visas seamlessly without excessive documentation.
'Individuals associated with mid-sized and large enterprises would be able to take advantage of the visa regime,' the premier had said.
It bears mentioning that the caretaker regime in Pakistan is trying to ease the businessmen and other foreign investors to visit the country and invest money.
In this regard, a Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) has also been set up to streamline the documentation for any business activity and make the country friendly in terms of Ease of Doing Business.
The caretaker government is also inking agreements with countries in the Middle East and Saudi Arabia to boost the exports of the country to around $100 billion.
Pakistani rupee continues upward trajectory against the US dollar, and other currencies in the open market on Monday.
On the first day of the week, the US dollar was being quoted at 283.4 for buying and 285.95 for selling.
Euro is being quoted at 307 for buying and 310 for selling. British Pound GBP remains stable at 358.5 for buying, and 362 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED rate stands at 77.2 whereas the Saudi Riyal remained stable at 76.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|283.4
|285.95
|Euro
|EUR
|307
|310
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|358.5
|362
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.2
|78
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|76
|76.8
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|187.2
|189
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|755.82
|763.82
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|209
|211
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.82
|40.22
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.14
|41.54
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.37
|36.72
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.41
|3.52
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.39
|1.45
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|922.14
|931.14
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.82
|61.42
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|175.33
|177.33
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.12
|26.42
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|738.71
|746.71
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.07
|78.77
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|211
|213
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.32
|27.62
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|324.5
|327
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.08
|8.23
Gold prices remained under pressure in local markets in line with the trend in the international market.
On Monday, the price of a single tola of 24-karat gold stands at Rs216,300 and 10 grams of 24k gold costs Rs185,450.
Single tola gold rate in Pakistan for 22 Karat Gold stands at Rs198,275, 21 karat rate for per tola is Rs189,260 and single tola of 18k gold rate is being traded at Rs162,225.
Globally, gold prices stands around $1996 per ounce, after dropping $8 on first working day of the week.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 216,300
|PKR 2,460
|Karachi
|PKR 216,300
|PKR 2,460
|Islamabad
|PKR 216,300
|PKR 2,460
|Peshawar
|PKR 216,300
|PKR 2,460
|Quetta
|PKR 216,300
|PKR 2,460
|Sialkot
|PKR 216,300
|PKR 2,460
|Attock
|PKR 216,300
|PKR 2,460
|Gujranwala
|PKR 216,300
|PKR 2,460
|Jehlum
|PKR 216,300
|PKR 2,460
|Multan
|PKR 216,300
|PKR 2,460
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 216,300
|PKR 2,460
|Gujrat
|PKR 216,300
|PKR 2,460
|Nawabshah
|PKR 216,300
|PKR 2,460
|Chakwal
|PKR 216,300
|PKR 2,460
|Hyderabad
|PKR 216,300
|PKR 2,460
|Nowshehra
|PKR 216,300
|PKR 2,460
|Sargodha
|PKR 216,300
|PKR 2,460
|Faisalabad
|PKR 216,300
|PKR 2,460
|Mirpur
|PKR 216,300
|PKR 2,460
