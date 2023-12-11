Kuwait likely to introduce family visas: Here's the eligibility criteria

KUWAIT CITY - The government of Kuwait is exploring the option to introduce family or dependent visas for individuals to bring in their families.

The country's Ministry of Interior is finalizing the details for the ‘Article 22 visas’ starting in early 2024 and the facility would be limited to specific categories of expatriates, including doctors, university and applied education professors and counselors.

Different factors would dictate the criteria for eligibility and a committee would brainstorm ideas in this regard, Gulf News reported.

Earlier in August, the government allowed medical staff in the Health Ministry to obtain family visas under specific conditions, sparking hopes for the same facility for different professionals and individuals.

At that time, Sheikh Talal, the first Deputy Prime Minister had approved Health Ministry's request to allow the immediate family members of expatriate medical staff to enter the country.



There has been a general relaxation when it comes to visa regimes across the world and Kuwait's plans seem to be aligned with the same trend.

In another development, the Gulf Cooperation Council Countries have agreed to introduce the unified visa on the same pattern as the Schengen visa to facilitate tourism between the countries.

The modalities in this regard are yet to be finalized but it is highly likely that the unified visa would be launched next year in a major relief for the globetrotters of the region.