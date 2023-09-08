Search

Immigration

Karachi airport gets latest equipment from Australia to combat visa fraud: Details inside

Web Desk 11:07 PM | 8 Sep, 2023
Karachi airport gets latest equipment from Australia to combat visa fraud: Details inside

KARACHI - The Jinnah International Airport Karachi has been equipped with modern technology aimed at combating visa fraud and preventing criminals from escaping.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has installed Australian technology at the airport to help prevent any fraudulent visa activity related to the use of counterfeit visas.

The adoption of technology would help in reducing human trafficking besides tackling other criminal activities at the most important airport of the country.

This would be done through 17 pieces of modern technology equipment including Magnifiers, Ultraviolet Radiation Lights, and Security Laminate Verifier gifted by the Australian Federal Police.

The introduction of these new machines will enable FIA immigration officers to identify fake passports and visas, enhancing the effectiveness of the screening process for travelers.

Commenting on the development, Assistant Director FIA Immigration, Muhammad Rashid Bhatti, expressed gratitude for the equipment, which will play a vital role in strengthening border security and combating illegal activities at the airport, ARY News reported.

Earlier, the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) decided to install Electronic gates (E-gates) at major airports across Pakistan to facilitate travelers as it would eliminate their waiting time for getting boarding passes. 

With this transformation, flyers would be able to obtain their boarding cards through the E-gate by simply scanning their passport and tickets as the E-gates use the data embedded in the Passport’s biometric chip.

Media reports say that PCAA has initiated the first phase of the E-gate project in the three major international airports i.e. Islamabad Airport, Allama Iqbal Airport Lahore, and Jinnah International Airport Karachi.

The project awaited by frequent flyers will be completed under the supervision of the Aviation Secretary and the Director-General of the Civil Aviation Authority (DGCAA).

Different stakeholders including the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA), Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and others will be consulted on the issue.

The news comes weeks after the government announced outsourcing the Islamabad International Airport for 15 years and confirmed outsourcing the airports in Lahore and Karachi as well.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Immigration

10:41 PM | 8 Sep, 2023

Can you still apply for US Lottery Visa? State Department clarifies

11:15 PM | 7 Sep, 2023

PIA's crisis deepens as spare parts supply likely to be suspended ...

12:44 AM | 7 Sep, 2023

Saudi Arabia to deport 11 Pakistanis but after jail term completion: ...

07:51 PM | 6 Sep, 2023

Hidden bathroom camera on flight triggers FBI investigations: Details ...

07:12 PM | 6 Sep, 2023

Italy's airport staff announces protest: Details inside

11:59 PM | 5 Sep, 2023

Top court shields US from EU visa sanctions: Details inside

Advertisement

Latest

11:28 PM | 8 Sep, 2023

Immigration referendum in France: Macron hints at possible vote

Horoscope

08:00 AM | 8 Sep, 2023

Daily Horoscope – September 8, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on September 8, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on September 8, 2023 (Friday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 304 307
Euro EUR 328.7 332
UK Pound Sterling GBP 383.15 387
U.A.E Dirham AED 86.5 87
Saudi Riyal SAR 81.2 82
Australian Dollar AUD 201 203
Bahrain Dinar BHD 816.84 824.84
Canadian Dollar CAD 229 231
China Yuan CNY 41.79 42.19
Danish Krone DKK 43.76 44.16
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 39.1 39.45
Indian Rupee INR 3.69 3.8
Japanese Yen JPY 2.28 2.36
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 985.65 994.65
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 65.72 66.32
New Zealand Dollar NZD 180.42 182.42
Norwegians Krone NOK 28.83 29.13
Omani Riyal OMR 798.42 806.42
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 83.54 84.24
Singapore Dollar SGD 228 230
Swedish Korona SEK 28.16 28.46
Swiss Franc CHF 344.14 346.64
Thai Bhat THB 8.63 8.78

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today – 8 September 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 207,200 on Friday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs177,640.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs162,835 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 189,932.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Today Gold Price in Pakistan - 8 September 2023

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 207,250 PKR 2,648
Karachi PKR 207,200 PKR 2,648
Islamabad PKR 207,300 PKR 2,648
Peshawar PKR 207,350 PKR 2,648
Quetta PKR 207,400 PKR 2,648
Sialkot PKR 207,400 PKR 2,648
Attock PKR 207,400 PKR 2,648
Gujranwala PKR 207,400 PKR 2,648
Jehlum PKR 207,400 PKR 2,648
Multan PKR 207,400 PKR 2,648
Bahawalpur PKR 207,400 PKR 2,648
Gujrat PKR 207,400 PKR 2,648
Nawabshah PKR 207,400 PKR 2,648
Chakwal PKR 207,400 PKR 2,648
Hyderabad PKR 207,400 PKR 2,648
Nowshehra PKR 207,400 PKR 2,648
Sargodha PKR 207,400 PKR 2,648
Faisalabad PKR 207,400 PKR 2,648
Mirpur PKR 207,400 PKR 2,648

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Mehwish Hayat biography | Age, Family, and Awards

Elon Musk's biography | Age, Wife, Net Worth, and Achievements

Dr Umar Saif | Family, Education, and Career

Profile: Yumna Zaidi | Family, Career, and Income

Who is Jamal Shah, caretaker Minister for National Heritage and Culture?

Who is Arfa Syeda Zehra – the Special Advisor to Caretaker PM?

Profile: Muhammad Ali — Pakistan’s caretaker Minister for Energy, Power and ...

Who is Salman Toor, the man Ali Sethi is allegedly married to?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: