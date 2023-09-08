Karachi airport gets latest equipment from Australia to combat visa fraud: Details inside

KARACHI - The Jinnah International Airport Karachi has been equipped with modern technology aimed at combating visa fraud and preventing criminals from escaping.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has installed Australian technology at the airport to help prevent any fraudulent visa activity related to the use of counterfeit visas.

The adoption of technology would help in reducing human trafficking besides tackling other criminal activities at the most important airport of the country.

This would be done through 17 pieces of modern technology equipment including Magnifiers, Ultraviolet Radiation Lights, and Security Laminate Verifier gifted by the Australian Federal Police.

The introduction of these new machines will enable FIA immigration officers to identify fake passports and visas, enhancing the effectiveness of the screening process for travelers.

Commenting on the development, Assistant Director FIA Immigration, Muhammad Rashid Bhatti, expressed gratitude for the equipment, which will play a vital role in strengthening border security and combating illegal activities at the airport, ARY News reported.

Earlier, the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) decided to install Electronic gates (E-gates) at major airports across Pakistan to facilitate travelers as it would eliminate their waiting time for getting boarding passes.

With this transformation, flyers would be able to obtain their boarding cards through the E-gate by simply scanning their passport and tickets as the E-gates use the data embedded in the Passport’s biometric chip.

Media reports say that PCAA has initiated the first phase of the E-gate project in the three major international airports i.e. Islamabad Airport, Allama Iqbal Airport Lahore, and Jinnah International Airport Karachi.

The project awaited by frequent flyers will be completed under the supervision of the Aviation Secretary and the Director-General of the Civil Aviation Authority (DGCAA).

Different stakeholders including the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA), Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and others will be consulted on the issue.

The news comes weeks after the government announced outsourcing the Islamabad International Airport for 15 years and confirmed outsourcing the airports in Lahore and Karachi as well.