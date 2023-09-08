Immigration referendum in France: Macron hints at possible vote

PARIS - In a major development, French President Emmanuel Macron confirmed that he would offer proposals to widen referendums in the country to permit a possible ballot on immigration.
The development comes after demands by conservatives and the far right rose to a crescendo and Macron has now promised a detailed proposal “in the coming weeks.”
The president in his promise in a letter to party leaders comes after a 12-hour meeting last week designed to break deadlock amongst he lawmakers; Macron’s supporters have no majority but interestingly no alternative bloc exists.
That would “allow us to continue our talks, which I hope will reach a conclusion when we next meet” in the autumn, Macron vowed in the letter.
The president, who has garnered enough spotlight over the issue, wrote that the law would be debated in parliament “from this autumn” ahead of any possible public vote.
There are “known disagreements” on the subject but “it cannot be avoided,” he added.
It bears mentioning that Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne will be tasked with presenting additional proposals for institutional reform. These may encompass initiatives such as decentralizing France's traditionally Paris-focused administration and potentially implementing a form of proportional representation in parliament.
The French president has been in the news over the issue of immigration. A few days earlier, the President revealed his priorities for the coming months, announcing the government's intention to 'significantly reduce immigration, starting with illegal immigration'
Macron had said that his government would when parliament returns after the summer recess, table a bill on cutting immigration after several false starts.
The French government has an immigration bill that has been delayed multiple times because it has been judged "too divisive", although Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin hopes to reintroduce it in the autumn.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on September 8, 2023 (Friday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|304
|307
|Euro
|EUR
|328.7
|332
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|383.15
|387
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|86.5
|87
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|81.2
|82
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|201
|203
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|816.84
|824.84
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|229
|231
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.79
|42.19
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|43.76
|44.16
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|39.1
|39.45
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.69
|3.8
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.28
|2.36
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|985.65
|994.65
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|65.72
|66.32
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|180.42
|182.42
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|28.83
|29.13
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|798.42
|806.42
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|83.54
|84.24
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|228
|230
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|28.16
|28.46
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|344.14
|346.64
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.63
|8.78
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 207,200 on Friday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs177,640.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs162,835 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 189,932.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
Today Gold Price in Pakistan - 8 September 2023
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 207,250
|PKR 2,648
|Karachi
|PKR 207,200
|PKR 2,648
|Islamabad
|PKR 207,300
|PKR 2,648
|Peshawar
|PKR 207,350
|PKR 2,648
|Quetta
|PKR 207,400
|PKR 2,648
|Sialkot
|PKR 207,400
|PKR 2,648
|Attock
|PKR 207,400
|PKR 2,648
|Gujranwala
|PKR 207,400
|PKR 2,648
|Jehlum
|PKR 207,400
|PKR 2,648
|Multan
|PKR 207,400
|PKR 2,648
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 207,400
|PKR 2,648
|Gujrat
|PKR 207,400
|PKR 2,648
|Nawabshah
|PKR 207,400
|PKR 2,648
|Chakwal
|PKR 207,400
|PKR 2,648
|Hyderabad
|PKR 207,400
|PKR 2,648
|Nowshehra
|PKR 207,400
|PKR 2,648
|Sargodha
|PKR 207,400
|PKR 2,648
|Faisalabad
|PKR 207,400
|PKR 2,648
|Mirpur
|PKR 207,400
|PKR 2,648
