Search

Immigration

Immigration referendum in France: Macron hints at possible vote

Web Desk 11:28 PM | 8 Sep, 2023
Immigration referendum in France: Macron hints at possible vote

PARIS - In a major development, French President Emmanuel Macron confirmed that he would offer proposals to widen referendums in the country to permit a possible ballot on immigration.

The development comes after demands by conservatives and the far right rose to a crescendo and Macron has now promised a detailed proposal “in the coming weeks.”

The president in his promise in a letter to party leaders comes after a 12-hour meeting last week designed to break deadlock amongst he lawmakers; Macron’s supporters have no majority but interestingly no alternative bloc exists.

That would “allow us to continue our talks, which I hope will reach a conclusion when we next meet” in the autumn, Macron vowed in the letter. 

The president, who has garnered enough spotlight over the issue, wrote that the law would be debated in parliament “from this autumn” ahead of any possible public vote.

There are “known disagreements” on the subject but “it cannot be avoided,” he added.

It bears mentioning that Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne will be tasked with presenting additional proposals for institutional reform. These may encompass initiatives such as decentralizing France's traditionally Paris-focused administration and potentially implementing a form of proportional representation in parliament.

The French president has been in the news over the issue of immigration. A few days earlier, the President revealed his priorities for the coming months, announcing the government's intention to 'significantly reduce immigration, starting with illegal immigration'

Macron had said that his government would when parliament returns after the summer recess, table a bill on cutting immigration after several false starts.

The French government has an immigration bill that has been delayed multiple times because it has been judged "too divisive", although Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin hopes to reintroduce it in the autumn.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Immigration

11:55 PM | 7 Sep, 2023

Will UK change immigration policy for trade deal with India? PM's ...

12:26 PM | 25 Aug, 2023

German cabinet approves dual citizenship, fast track immigration ...

08:09 PM | 24 Aug, 2023

France renames airport to honour Queen Elizabeth II

12:35 AM | 13 Aug, 2023

South Korea is prioritizing language ability for immigration: Details ...

09:41 PM | 9 Aug, 2023

Dedicated immigration counters, hotline for property disputes amongst ...

08:53 PM | 5 Aug, 2023

Is Canada planning to decrease immigration numbers? Minister reveals ...

Advertisement

Latest

11:28 PM | 8 Sep, 2023

Immigration referendum in France: Macron hints at possible vote

Horoscope

08:00 AM | 8 Sep, 2023

Daily Horoscope – September 8, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on September 8, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on September 8, 2023 (Friday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 304 307
Euro EUR 328.7 332
UK Pound Sterling GBP 383.15 387
U.A.E Dirham AED 86.5 87
Saudi Riyal SAR 81.2 82
Australian Dollar AUD 201 203
Bahrain Dinar BHD 816.84 824.84
Canadian Dollar CAD 229 231
China Yuan CNY 41.79 42.19
Danish Krone DKK 43.76 44.16
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 39.1 39.45
Indian Rupee INR 3.69 3.8
Japanese Yen JPY 2.28 2.36
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 985.65 994.65
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 65.72 66.32
New Zealand Dollar NZD 180.42 182.42
Norwegians Krone NOK 28.83 29.13
Omani Riyal OMR 798.42 806.42
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 83.54 84.24
Singapore Dollar SGD 228 230
Swedish Korona SEK 28.16 28.46
Swiss Franc CHF 344.14 346.64
Thai Bhat THB 8.63 8.78

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today – 8 September 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 207,200 on Friday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs177,640.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs162,835 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 189,932.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Today Gold Price in Pakistan - 8 September 2023

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 207,250 PKR 2,648
Karachi PKR 207,200 PKR 2,648
Islamabad PKR 207,300 PKR 2,648
Peshawar PKR 207,350 PKR 2,648
Quetta PKR 207,400 PKR 2,648
Sialkot PKR 207,400 PKR 2,648
Attock PKR 207,400 PKR 2,648
Gujranwala PKR 207,400 PKR 2,648
Jehlum PKR 207,400 PKR 2,648
Multan PKR 207,400 PKR 2,648
Bahawalpur PKR 207,400 PKR 2,648
Gujrat PKR 207,400 PKR 2,648
Nawabshah PKR 207,400 PKR 2,648
Chakwal PKR 207,400 PKR 2,648
Hyderabad PKR 207,400 PKR 2,648
Nowshehra PKR 207,400 PKR 2,648
Sargodha PKR 207,400 PKR 2,648
Faisalabad PKR 207,400 PKR 2,648
Mirpur PKR 207,400 PKR 2,648

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Mehwish Hayat biography | Age, Family, and Awards

Elon Musk's biography | Age, Wife, Net Worth, and Achievements

Dr Umar Saif | Family, Education, and Career

Profile: Yumna Zaidi | Family, Career, and Income

Who is Jamal Shah, caretaker Minister for National Heritage and Culture?

Who is Arfa Syeda Zehra – the Special Advisor to Caretaker PM?

Profile: Muhammad Ali — Pakistan’s caretaker Minister for Energy, Power and ...

Who is Salman Toor, the man Ali Sethi is allegedly married to?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: