Dubai is building its own artificial moon: Crazy details inside

DUBAI- The city known for its architectural marvels is now trying to build artificial moon, with an unprecedented investment for such a project and hopes that millions would be attracted to the project each year.
We are talking about Dubai which is hoping to get its own giant replica of the moon, estimated to cost over jaw-dropping £4 billion.
Details say that a Dubai resort plans on building a fake moon on top of a 30-metre high skyscraper and Canadian entrepreneur Michael Henderson vows to execute the project. The ‘moon’ would be 274 meters in length.
"We have the biggest 'brand' in the world. Eight billion people know our brand, and we haven’t even started yet," said Henderson who believes the project will significantly impact every aspect of the UAE’s economy, including tourism.
The project branded as "Moon" would provide an experience of visiting the space satellite while still being on Earth and will be funded by Moon World Resorts.
Inside the moon, a mega-resort including a 4,000 room hotel, a 10,000 capacity arena, nightclub and wellness centre is planned besides other attractions to allow people from each age group feel relaxed and overjoyed.
Henderson and co-founder Sandra G Matthews said in an earlier statement that they would also be targeting ‘transportation, commercial and residential real estate, infrastructure, financial services, aviation and space, energy, MICE, agriculture, technology and education’ but as of now they have garnered the spotlight for this crazy 'moon' project.
Dubai has been in the news every year for its achievement. For instance, the world's tallest building is in Dubai named Burj al Arab which boasts a height of 828 m. Not only that, World's biggest fountain was in Dubai though it has been shut recently.
The city has seen multiple cycles of boom and bust but recent statistics show that it is attracting thousands of people each year for tourism. The emirate has also introduced Golden Visa which allows long term residency and is now a hit amongst the notables from across the world.
The passport of Dubai was already declared number 1 in the world as per rankings announced by offshore consulting firm, Nomad Capitalist.
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/22-May-2023/today-s-currency-exchange-rates-in-pakistan-dollar-euro-pound-riyal-rates-on-may-22-2023
