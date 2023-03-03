Save $100 off air tickets before deadline ends; Here's the app offering mega discount

WASHINGTON - Globetrotters can enjoy exciting benefit by saving as much as $100 on air travel as Travel booking app Hopper is offering discounts.
The app has revealed the offer for spring break with a one-day-only sale with up to $100 off flights. Not only this, the app is also offering up to 40 percent off for booking hotels.
The deadline for the offer is 3 a.m. ET on March 4 and is available on trips to 50 different destinations across the United States, the Caribbean, Europe, and more. Another important benefit is that under the offer, there are no blackout dates or restrictions for the sale.
Travelers can save $100 off airfare when they escape to warmer temperatures and fly to Saint Kitts and Nevis, Aruba, the Cayman Islands, or Turks and Caicos. Besides, they can also receive up to 20 percent off a hotel in those destinations, Travelandleisure reported.
If the tourist travel to spots like Salt Lake City, Little Rock, San Antonio, Houston, Denver, or Atlanta they can save up to 40 percent off their stay. One thing must be kept in mind that the savings will be capped at up to $150.
Under the offer, travelers heading to Europe can avail $50 off flights to Barcelona and an additional 25 percent off hotels there up to $200, or head to Mykonos where travelers can get up to 30 percent off a hotel and save $30 on their flights.
The offer comes as travel restrictions are being lifted across the world as the Covid pandemic has been over finally and tourists are getting ready to pack their bags.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on March 03, 2023 (Friday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 10:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.20
|282.8
|Euro
|EUR
|294.6
|297.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|332.4
|335.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.2
|76.95
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.02
|74.09
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|186.4
|189
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|692.6
|700.6
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|206
|China Yuan
|CNY
|37.46
|37.86
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|37.03
|37.43
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|33.24
|33.59
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.14
|3.25
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.06
|2.11
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|849
|858
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.2
|58.8
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|160.34
|162.34
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.12
|25.42
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|678
|686
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|71.47
|72.17
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|191.5
|193.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|24.98
|25.28
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|277.45
|279.95
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.43
|7.58
KARACHI – Gold registered downward trend in the domestic market after a whooping increase a day ago as Pakistan rupee gained ground against the US dollar in interbank market.
The All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA) data shows the price of gold (24 carats) moved up by Rs4,900 per tola and Rs4,200 per 10 grams to reach Rs201,600 and Rs172,840, respectively.
In the international market, the per ounce price of gold decreased by $13 to reach $1,849.
The Pakistani rupee recovered 2.36% against the US dollar in the interbank market, settling at 278.46 as compared to yesterday’s Rs285.09.
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/03-Mar-2023/pakistani-rupee-recovers-by-rs11-against-us-dollar
