Save $100 off air tickets before deadline ends; Here's the app offering mega discount

WASHINGTON - Globetrotters can enjoy exciting benefit by saving as much as $100 on air travel as Travel booking app Hopper is offering discounts.

The app has revealed the offer for spring break with a one-day-only sale with up to $100 off flights. Not only this, the app is also offering up to 40 percent off for booking hotels.

The deadline for the offer is 3 a.m. ET on March 4 and is available on trips to 50 different destinations across the United States, the Caribbean, Europe, and more. Another important benefit is that under the offer, there are no blackout dates or restrictions for the sale.

Travelers can save $100 off airfare when they escape to warmer temperatures and fly to Saint Kitts and Nevis, Aruba, the Cayman Islands, or Turks and Caicos. Besides, they can also receive up to 20 percent off a hotel in those destinations, Travelandleisure reported.

If the tourist travel to spots like Salt Lake City, Little Rock, San Antonio, Houston, Denver, or Atlanta they can save up to 40 percent off their stay. One thing must be kept in mind that the savings will be capped at up to $150.

Under the offer, travelers heading to Europe can avail $50 off flights to Barcelona and an additional 25 percent off hotels there up to $200, or head to Mykonos where travelers can get up to 30 percent off a hotel and save $30 on their flights.

The offer comes as travel restrictions are being lifted across the world as the Covid pandemic has been over finally and tourists are getting ready to pack their bags.