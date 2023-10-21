US plans major changes to H-1B visa: Details inside

WASHINGTON - In a bid to enhance the efficiency of the H-1B foreign worker program, the Biden administration is set to introduce a series of changes while maintaining the mandated annual cap of 60,000 visas.
The proposed adjustments have a dual focus: simplifying eligibility criteria and providing greater flexibility for F-1 students, entrepreneurs, and those affiliated with nonprofit organizations.
The changes are scheduled for publication by the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) on October 23 and the administration believes that the measures will be introduced to safeguard the program's integrity.
The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is actively seeking public input to refine the program's efficiency and benefits for employers and workers, ultimately improving the H-1B program's integrity.
As part of the changes, Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro N. Mayorkas underscores the administration's commitment to attracting global talent while maintaining regulatory compliance.
As per the details available, the proposed rules seek to modify the H1B registration selection process to reduce the potential for misuse and fraud.
Under the proposed changes, each individual would have a single entry in the selection process, regardless of the number of registrations submitted on their behalf. It will also offer beneficiaries more options between legitimate job offers.
Moreover, the criteria for specialty occupation positions would be clarified, aligning required degree fields with job duties. Additionally, adjudicators would defer to prior determinations if no relevant facts have changed.
The proposed rule extends certain exemptions to the H-1B cap for nonprofit entities, governmental research organizations, and beneficiaries not directly employed by a qualifying organization.
The changes are comprehensive in the sense that the rules grant more flexibility to F-1 visa students seeking to transition to H-1B status and introduce new eligibility requirements for aspiring entrepreneurs.
To combat misuse and fraud, related entities would be prohibited from submitting multiple registrations for the same beneficiary and the USCIS would be allowed to conduct site visits, with non-compliance potentially resulting in petition denial or revocation.
In a crucial move to maintain competitiveness in the global job market, the H-1B program stands as a pivotal tool for US employers. It enables them to secure the necessary talent while ensuring compliance with US labor regulations.
The H1B non-immigrant visa program provides a mechanism for US employers to temporarily bring in foreign workers with specialized skills, typically requiring at least a bachelor's degree.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee kept appreciating against the US dollar in the interbank, the local unit however saw marginal losses in the open market.
On Saturday, October 21, 2023, the US Dollar lost 80 paisa and was hovering at Rs280.15 for buying and Rs283.15 for selling.
Euro is currently clocked at 295.1 for buying and 298 for selling. The British pound also saw a jump of Rs1 and it is currently available in the market at 342 for buying, and 346 for selling.
UAE Dirham moves up by 0.75 against the Pakistani rupee and the AED stands at 77.75 while the Saudi Riyal is being traded at 74.5 after inching up over 1 rupee.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|280.15
|283.15
|Euro
|EUR
|295.1
|298
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|342.6
|346
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.75
|78.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.5
|75.3
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|175.15
|176.9
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|735.47
|743.47
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206
|China Yuan
|CNY
|37.98
|38.38
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.03
|39.43
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.61
|35.96
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.35
|3.46
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.47
|1.54
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|893.55
|902.55
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.29
|58.89
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|164.88
|166.88
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.28
|25.58
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|718.24
|726.24
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.49
|77.19
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|200
|202
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.47
|25.77
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|307.55
|310.05
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.68
|7.83
KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan move up following a sharp surge in the international market rates of bullion.
Data shared by All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA) suggest the prices of gold saw an increase of Rs2,200 and the price per tola clocked at Rs208,500.
Meanwhile, the price per 10 grams soared by Rs1,886 to Rs178,755. The single tola of 22 Karat Gold price for today is Rs195,890, 21 karat rate for per tola is Rs186,988 and 18k gold rate is Rs160,275.00 for a single tola.
In the international market, gold prices climbed to $1999 per ounce after an increase of $27.
Yellow metal remained volatile in Pakistan amid uncertainty, and the masses prefer to buy it in such times as a safe investment.
Earlier in October, the price of gold decreased sharply in the domestic market following stern action but it bounced back.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 208,500
|PKR 2,382
|Karachi
|PKR 208,500
|PKR 2,382
|Islamabad
|PKR 208,500
|PKR 2,382
|Peshawar
|PKR 208,500
|PKR 2,382
|Quetta
|PKR 208,500
|PKR 2,382
|Sialkot
|PKR 208,500
|PKR 2,382
|Attock
|PKR 208,500
|PKR 2,382
|Gujranwala
|PKR 208,500
|PKR 2,382
|Jehlum
|PKR 208,500
|PKR 2,382
|Multan
|PKR 208,500
|PKR 2,382
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 208,500
|PKR 2,382
|Gujrat
|PKR 208,500
|PKR 2,382
|Nawabshah
|PKR 208,500
|PKR 2,382
|Chakwal
|PKR 208,500
|PKR 2,382
|Hyderabad
|PKR 208,500
|PKR 2,382
|Nowshehra
|PKR 208,500
|PKR 2,382
|Sargodha
|PKR 208,500
|PKR 2,382
|Faisalabad
|PKR 208,500
|PKR 2,382
|Mirpur
|PKR 208,500
|PKR 2,382
