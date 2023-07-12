Search

Clear liabilities or face flight disruption: Riyadh Airport Authority warns PIA

Web Desk 11:13 PM | 12 Jul, 2023
Clear liabilities or face flight disruption: Riyadh Airport Authority warns PIA
Source: File Photo

ISLAMABAD - Authorities in Saudi Arabia have issued a stern warning to Pakistan's national carrier over non-payment of dues.

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has been warned by the Riyadh Airport Authority (RAA) and given a deadline to clear the dues.

Details say that the liabilities worth 8.2 million riyals are pending and the carrier has been given time until July 15 to pay the amount.

For non-payment, the RAA has warned that it could affect the PIA's winter flight schedule. The warning comes on top of another warning by the Jeddah Airport, Samaa reported.

A spokesperson for PIA confirmed that the RAA has gotten in touch with the carrier over the non-payment but confirmed that the payment process is underway and the issue would be resolved soon. 

Pakistan International Airlines is currently involved with the Hajj operation and transporting back pilgrims from the holy land. This is the first time that the government of Saudi Arabia welcomed over 2 million Hajj pilgrims after Covid-19. For this year, no balloting was done by the government of Pakistan and everyone who applied was allowed to perform Hajj through the government scheme.

If the payment is not made to the Saudi authorities, PIA can face challenges as the Umrah season is about to begin and thousands of pilgrims from Pakistan avail services of PIA to perform Umrah.

