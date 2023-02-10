Good news for passport applicants as department reveals plan to speed up processing

KARACHI - In a bid to clear the backlog, designated regional passport offices would stay open every Saturday from February 11 onwards.

The decision has been made after applicants headed to passport offices in droves in the backdrop of a fake news circulated on social media.

The fake news which became an impetus for people to have their passports made implied that there would be an exorbitant increase in the fee for making new passport soon. This compelled people to have their passports made for which thousands rushed to the nearby passport offices last week.

Director Immigration and Passport Sindh Khalid Memon clarified that the National Bank branches would be shut on Saturday but those who have already submitted fee can visit the designated regional passport offices on Saturday from 8 AM to 2 PM.

‘Karachi, Hayderabad, Sanghar, Tando Allah Yar, Larkana, Mirpur Khas, Khairpur, Qamber Shahdad Kot, Sukkur, Nawab Shah, Dadu, Ghotki and Mitiari besides other passport offices would be open for serving people on Saturday, he said.

On the other hand, designated passport offices of Central Punjab zone, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa zone, North Punjab, Azad Kaahmir, Gilgit Baltistan zone, Sindh zone, Balochistan zone, South Punjab zone and headquarter zone would stay open on Saturday February 11.