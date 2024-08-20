Search

Philippines to host Afghans amid US visa processing

Web Desk
11:49 AM | 20 Aug, 2024
Philippines to host Afghans amid US visa processing

WASHINTON - The Philippines has agreed to allow the United States to establish a temporary visa processing center for specific Afghan nationals who want to move to the U.S.

The announcement in this regard came on Tuesday from both countries and comes despite local concerns about security and legal issues. 

The Philippine Department of Foreign Affairs said the deal is still going through final approvals and needs President Marcos's final sign-off.

It is to be highlighted that details on the exact number of Afghans who can stay in the Philippines are not yet clear, but a senior Philippine official mentioned it could be between 150 and 300 people.

Philippines ambassador to the United States Jose Manuel Romualdez said last year that there were around 50,000 such visa-seekers, including the families of those who supported the the US-backed government that was ousted by the Taliban.

Assistant Secretary Teresita Daza of the Department of Foreign Affairs said Afghan nationals must get a visa to enter the Philippines and will go through a thorough security check. They can stay for up to 59 days.

On the other hand, the U.S. will cover all costs for their stay, including food, housing, security, and medical expenses. The U.S. government and the International Organization for Migration will ensure the Afghans receive the support they need, including social, educational, and religious services though the timeline for the program is still being discussed by the two sides.

The U.S. State Department thanked the Philippines for its support and noted the strong relationship between the two countries.

The Afghan nationals - who would be facilitated -  are those who worked for the U.S. in Afghanistan or were eligible for U.S. special immigrant visas but could not leave before the Taliban took over in 2021.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken first asked the Philippines for this arrangement in 2022, and President Joe Biden discussed it with Marcos during his visit to the U.S. last year.

Marcos had previously mentioned that up to 1,000 Afghans might stay in the Philippines at one time while their visas are processed.

Some Filipino officials have raised concerns about potential security risks and legal issues with this arrangement; however, the agreement reflects the cementing of ties between the two countries.

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

