Ganga Ram Hospital staffer arrested for 'raping' minor girl

Web Desk
12:33 PM | 20 Aug, 2024
Source: File Photo

LAHORE – One of oldest medical facility in Pakistan, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, saw protests after five-year-old girl was sexually assaulted by sanitary worker.

The girl's mother alleged hospital administration of attempting to cover up the situation. After the outrage, security guards detained 22-year-old suspect, who was then handed over to the Mozang police.

Reports in local media suggest that initial probe did not find evidence of sexual assault despite the family's serious allegations. However, a case was filed against the suspect for harassment, and the police are reviewing the hospital's CCTV footage as part of the investigation.

The suspect, who works as a sweeper at the hospital, remains in custody as the investigation continues. The incident sparked protests by female doctors and paramedical staff outside Ganga Ram Hospital, who demanded justice for the child and called for better security measures to protect female patients and staff.

Relatives of the girl alleged that the hospital worker attempted to assault her. Protesting nurses and students from Ganga Ram Hospital also temporarily blocked traffic, which was later cleared once the protest concluded.

Amid protests, VC Fatima Jinnah Medical University, Professor Khalid Masood Gondal, held a meeting to address the concerns raised by students and staff. The students plan to discuss campus security with the university administration, and Gondal assured them that their demands would be considered.

