Gold price increases by Rs700 in Pakistan

KARACHI – The price of gold increased in both the global and local markets on Tuesday.

In the international bullion market, the price of gold per ounce increased by $10, bringing the new global price to $2,512 per ounce.

Similarly, in local jewelry markets, the price of 24-karat gold per tola increased by Rs 700, raising the new price to Rs 260,700, while the price of 10 grams of gold also increased by Rs 700, reaching Rs 223,508.