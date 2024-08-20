Search

Gold price increases by Rs700 in Pakistan

02:00 PM | 20 Aug, 2024
KARACHI – The price of gold increased in both the global and local markets on Tuesday.

In the international bullion market, the price of gold per ounce increased by $10, bringing the new global price to $2,512 per ounce.

Similarly, in local jewelry markets, the price of 24-karat gold per tola increased by Rs 700, raising the new price to Rs 260,700, while the price of 10 grams of gold also increased by Rs 700, reaching Rs 223,508.

04:51 PM | 20 Aug, 2024

Forex

Today Currency Rates in Pakistan - Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, Riyal - 20 August 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on August 20, 2024 (Tuesday) in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

US dollar was quoted at 279.5 for buying and 280.4 for selling. Euro's buying rate moved up to 306.4 and the selling rate is 308.6.

British Pound rate is 360 for buying, and 362.3 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.9 and Saudi Riyal hovered at 73.82.

Currency Rates Today

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.5 280.4
Euro EUR 306.4 308.6
UK Pound Sterling GBP 360 362.3
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.9 76.32
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.82 74.52
Australian Dollar AUD 185.65 189.25
Bahrain Dinar BHD 734 739.5
Canadian Dollar CAD 202.65 207
China Yuan CNY 38.29 38.69
Danish Krone DKK 40.03 40.43
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.68 36.03
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.97 1.98
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 905.45 910.6
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.99 59.59
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.34 171.34
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.14 26.44
Omani Riyal OMR 723.4 728.5
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.44 77.14
Singapore Dollar SGD 202 204
Swedish Korona SEK 26.27 26.57
Swiss Franc CHF 319.5 324.5
Thai Bhat THB 7.57 7.72

