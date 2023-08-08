SBP announces bank holiday on Independence Day

KARACHI – The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has announced that it will be closed on Independence Day, August 14, .

According to a statement by the central bank, all banks nationwide would continue to be closed in accordance with the SBP.

Following the tireless efforts of Muslims and Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, Pakistan gained its independence from India on August 14, 1947.

Every year, people dress their cars, motorcycles, motorbikes, and other vehicles with the green colour and Pakistani flags, and locals also decorate their homes, marketplaces, and bazaars with flags and lights to show their love for the nation.

The day often begins with special prayers in mosques for the advancement and prosperity of the nation, followed by the firing of 31 guns in the federal capital and 21 guns in the regional capitals.

This year marks 76 years since Pakistan's independence.