Honda 125 self-start price update in Pakistan [August 2024]

LAHORE – Honda CG 125 holds strong presence in Pakistan as it offers a superb blend of classic looks, reliability and strong performance.
The top selling two-wheeler of Honda company is among top choices of bike riders in the South Asian country for daily commutes and travel to mountainous areas.
Traditionally known for its kick start, Honda CG 125 is now also available with self-start system, which aims at providing facility to the customers.
Honda CG-125 self-start is also equipped with 4-stroke engine that generates 11-Horse Power, which makes it fuel efficient motorbike in Pakistan where petroleum prices are hovering at record level.
It features four speed constant mesh, drum rubber break in both front and rear types of motorcycle.
The one of the most-selling bikes of Honda is available in two colours – Red and Black.
As of August 2024, the company has not revised the prices of Honda CG 125 self-start as it costs Rs282,900 in Pakistan.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on August 20, 2024 (Tuesday) in open market.
US dollar was quoted at 279.5 for buying and 280.4 for selling. Euro's buying rate moved up to 306.4 and the selling rate is 308.6.
British Pound rate is 360 for buying, and 362.3 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.9 and Saudi Riyal hovered at 73.82.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.5
|280.4
|Euro
|EUR
|306.4
|308.6
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|360
|362.3
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.9
|76.32
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.82
|74.52
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|185.65
|189.25
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|734
|739.5
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|202.65
|207
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.29
|38.69
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.03
|40.43
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.68
|36.03
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.97
|1.98
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|905.45
|910.6
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.99
|59.59
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.34
|171.34
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.14
|26.44
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.4
|728.5
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.44
|77.14
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202
|204
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.27
|26.57
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|319.5
|324.5
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.57
|7.72
