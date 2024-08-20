Search

Honda 125 self-start price update in Pakistan [August 2024]

03:00 PM | 20 Aug, 2024
Honda 125 self-start price update in Pakistan [August 2024]
LAHORE – Honda CG 125 holds strong presence in Pakistan as it offers a superb blend of classic looks, reliability and strong performance. 

The top selling two-wheeler of Honda company is among top choices of bike riders in the South Asian country for daily commutes and travel to mountainous areas. 

Traditionally known for its kick start, Honda CG 125 is now also available with self-start system, which aims at providing facility to the customers.  

Honda CG-125 self-start is also equipped with 4-stroke engine that generates 11-Horse Power, which makes it fuel efficient motorbike in Pakistan where petroleum prices are hovering at record level. 

It features four speed constant mesh, drum rubber break in both front and rear types of motorcycle.

The one of the most-selling bikes of Honda is available in two colours – Red and Black.

Honda CG 125 Self-Start Latest Price in Pakistan

As of August 2024, the company has not revised the prices of Honda CG 125 self-start as it costs Rs282,900 in Pakistan.

