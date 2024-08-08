Search

Honda CD 70 2025 unveiled in Pakistan; Check new price and specs

12:08 PM | 8 Aug, 2024
Honda CD 70 2025 unveiled in Pakistan; Check new price and specs

Honda CD70 2025 model has been launched by Atlas Honda and the newest edition only comes with fuel tank with new stickers.

The company claimed rolling out 2025 model with fresh look but maintains the same engine and body design as previous models. Honda CD 70 2025 model is available in three colors: red, yellow, and a new black variant with red and white stripes. There’s also a blue option.

Apparently, there are no upgrades, except the color scheme. Honda CD 70 retains the familiar design and features of previous models. 

Honda CD 70 2025 Price in Pakistan

Honda CD 70 2025 model is priced at Rs157,900.

Honda CD 70 2024 Features

CD 70 2025 Details
Engine 72cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled
Transmission 4-speed manual transmission
Design Minimalist and durable body design
Fuel Efficiency Highly fuel-efficient, ideal for budget-conscious riders
Suspension Front: Telescopic fork; Rear: Twin shock absorbers
Brakes Front: Drum brake; Rear: Drum brake
Instrumentation Basic panel with speedometer and fuel gauge
Build Quality Durable and low-maintenance
Comfort Comfortable seat for short to medium rides
Color Options Typically includes classic colors like black, blue, red

Honda continues to be top choice due to its affordability, reliability, and impressive performance.

2025 model upholds Honda's tradition of delivering durable, fuel-efficient motorcycles ideal for a variety of road conditions.

Forex

Today Currency Rates in Pakistan - Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, Riyal - 8 August 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham and Riyal on August 8, 2024 (Thursday) in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

US dollar was being quoted at 279.10 for buying and 280.45 for selling. Euro's buying rate moved up to 305.25 and selling rate was 307.75.

British Pound rate moved down to 357 for buying, and 359 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.55 and Saudi Riyal comes down to 73.90.

Currency Rates Today

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)

Currency Exchange Rates

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.10  280.45 
Euro EUR 305.25  307.75
UK Pound Sterling GBP 357  359 
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.55  76.35
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.90 74.60
Australian Dollar AUD 184.25 186.15
Bahrain Dinar BHD 738.50 744.00
Canadian Dollar CAD 203.35 206.25
China Yuan CNY 38.40 38.80
Danish Krone DKK 40.25 40.65
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.75 36.10
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.43
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 905.00 912.00
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.85 59.65
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.15 171.15
Norwegian Krone NOK 26.04 26.34
Omani Riyal OMR 724.50 729.00
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.39 77.09
Singapore Dollar SGD 204.50 206.65
Swedish Krona SEK 26.65 26.95
Swiss Franc CHF 316.00 323.00
Thai Baht THB 7.57 7.72

