Honda CD 70 2025 unveiled in Pakistan; Check new price and specs

Honda CD70 2025 model has been launched by Atlas Honda and the newest edition only comes with fuel tank with new stickers.

The company claimed rolling out 2025 model with fresh look but maintains the same engine and body design as previous models. Honda CD 70 2025 model is available in three colors: red, yellow, and a new black variant with red and white stripes. There’s also a blue option.

Apparently, there are no upgrades, except the color scheme. Honda CD 70 retains the familiar design and features of previous models.

Honda CD 70 2025 Price in Pakistan

Honda CD 70 2025 model is priced at Rs157,900.

Honda CD 70 2024 Features

CD 70 2025 Details Engine 72cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled Transmission 4-speed manual transmission Design Minimalist and durable body design Fuel Efficiency Highly fuel-efficient, ideal for budget-conscious riders Suspension Front: Telescopic fork; Rear: Twin shock absorbers Brakes Front: Drum brake; Rear: Drum brake Instrumentation Basic panel with speedometer and fuel gauge Build Quality Durable and low-maintenance Comfort Comfortable seat for short to medium rides Color Options Typically includes classic colors like black, blue, red

Honda continues to be top choice due to its affordability, reliability, and impressive performance.

2025 model upholds Honda's tradition of delivering durable, fuel-efficient motorcycles ideal for a variety of road conditions.