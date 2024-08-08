Honda CD 70 2025 unveiled in Pakistan; Check new price and specs

Honda CD70 2025 model has been launched by Atlas Honda and the newest edition only comes with fuel tank with new stickers.
The company claimed rolling out 2025 model with fresh look but maintains the same engine and body design as previous models. Honda CD 70 2025 model is available in three colors: red, yellow, and a new black variant with red and white stripes. There’s also a blue option.
Apparently, there are no upgrades, except the color scheme. Honda CD 70 retains the familiar design and features of previous models.
Honda CD 70 2025 model is priced at Rs157,900.
|CD 70 2025
|Details
|Engine
|72cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled
|Transmission
|4-speed manual transmission
|Design
|Minimalist and durable body design
|Fuel Efficiency
|Highly fuel-efficient, ideal for budget-conscious riders
|Suspension
|Front: Telescopic fork; Rear: Twin shock absorbers
|Brakes
|Front: Drum brake; Rear: Drum brake
|Instrumentation
|Basic panel with speedometer and fuel gauge
|Build Quality
|Durable and low-maintenance
|Comfort
|Comfortable seat for short to medium rides
|Color Options
|Typically includes classic colors like black, blue, red
Honda continues to be top choice due to its affordability, reliability, and impressive performance.
2025 model upholds Honda's tradition of delivering durable, fuel-efficient motorcycles ideal for a variety of road conditions.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham and Riyal on August 8, 2024 (Thursday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 279.10 for buying and 280.45 for selling. Euro's buying rate moved up to 305.25 and selling rate was 307.75.
British Pound rate moved down to 357 for buying, and 359 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.55 and Saudi Riyal comes down to 73.90.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.10
|280.45
|Euro
|EUR
|305.25
|307.75
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|357
|359
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.55
|76.35
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.90
|74.60
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184.25
|186.15
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|738.50
|744.00
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203.35
|206.25
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.40
|38.80
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.25
|40.65
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.75
|36.10
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|905.00
|912.00
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.85
|59.65
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.15
|171.15
|Norwegian Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|724.50
|729.00
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.39
|77.09
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204.50
|206.65
|Swedish Krona
|SEK
|26.65
|26.95
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|316.00
|323.00
|Thai Baht
|THB
|7.57
|7.72
