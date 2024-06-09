Search

6.9-magnitude earthquake triggers Tsunami warning in Japan

Web Desk
12:32 PM | 8 Aug, 2024
6.9-magnitude earthquake triggers Tsunami warning in Japan
Source: File Photo

TOKYO – A strong earthquake of 6.9-magnitude earthquake triggered tsunami alert in southern Japan on Thursday.

Japan Meteorological Agency issued stern warning for coastal areas on southern islands of Kyushu and Shikoku, including Miyazaki and Kochi regions.

The seismic activity struck less than 20 miles from coast of Miyazaki, according to the US Geological Survey. Japan's State broadcaster has not issued any update for casualties or injuries. 

Japan's high earthquake risk stems from its location along the Pacific Ring of Fire, where several major tectonic plates converge.

key factors are subduction zones, where one plate is forced beneath another, numerous fault lines, and volcanic activity. These geological conditions make Japan one of the most seismically active regions globally.

