Gold prices remain stable in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – Gold prices remained stable in domestic market of Pakistan on Thursday in line with stability in the international market.

Data shared by All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association showed per tola gold price was traded at Rs255,500.

Similarly, the 10-gram gold was traded at Rs219,050 without any change.

The precious commodity remained unchanged in the international market as per ounce price stood at $2,393.

Meanwhile, silver prices remained unchanged in Pakistan as per tola price stood at Rs2,900 and 10-gram was traded at Rs2,486.28 without any change.

A day earlier, gold registered losses in local market as per tola price decreased by Rs500 to reach Rs255,5000.

Similarly, the price of the precious commodity plunged by Rs429 to settle at Rs219,050.