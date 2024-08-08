Today Currency Rates in Pakistan - Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, Riyal - 8 August 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham and Riyal on August 8, 2024 (Thursday) in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

US dollar was being quoted at 279.10 for buying and 280.45 for selling. Euro's buying rate moved up to 305.25 and selling rate was 307.75.

British Pound rate moved down to 357 for buying, and 359 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.55 and Saudi Riyal comes down to 73.90.

Currency Rates Today

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)

Currency Exchange Rates